Wake Up With BWW 2/28: John Mulaney SNL Broadway Parody, Patti LuPone Tests Positive For COVID-19, and More

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Saturday Night Live

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include a new Broadway parody on SNL, led by John Mulaney who hosted this week's episode! Shows featured include The Music Man, Fiddler on the Roof, South Pacific, Little Shop of Horrors, Singin' in the Rain, Dream Girls, Les Miserables, and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Plus, Patti LuPone has tested positive for COVID-19. She "reported symptoms before the matinee of Company on Saturday, February 26 and received an additional COVID test which came back positive." She is set to return to Company on March 8.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

VIDEO: John Mulaney and the Cast of SNL Parody THE MUSIC MAN, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, and More in New NYC Musical Sketch

by Taylor Brethauer-Hamling

John Mulaney returned to Saturday Night Live on February 26 to host for a fifth time and brought back his recurring New York City musical sketch, this time about the New York City subway. Mulaney and the cast of the show performed parodies of South Pacific, Fiddler on the Roof, Little Shop of Horrors, The Music Man, Singin' in the Rain, Dream Girls, Les Miserables, and Jesus Christ Superstar.. (more...)

Broadway Actors You Should Know in THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL

by Michael Major

The series features an impressive amount of Broadway talent, including returning cast members Tony Shalhoub, Stephanie Hsu, and Jane Lynch, and new guest stars like Gideon Glick, Kelly Bishop, and more. Check out BroadwayWorld's guide to Broadway actors in the fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and how you know them!. (more...)

VIDEO: BETTER NATE THAN EVER Trailer on Disney+

by Team BWW

Based on the book by Tim Federle, 'Better Nate Than Ever' will premiere on Disney+ on April 1, 2022 and the streamer just released a full trailer for the Broadway-heavy film.. (more...)

Patti LuPone Diagnosed with Covid, to Return to COMPANY March 8th

by Team BWW

COMPANY on Broadway has revealed that one of the show's stars, Patti LuPone 'reported symptoms before the matinee of COMPANY on Saturday, February 26 and received an additional COVID test which came back positive.. (more...)

LOVE, ACTUALLY, an Evening Cabaret of Love Songs to Play at Theatre West

by Marissa Tomeo

Love, Actually, an evening of music celebrating love in all its forms will appear at Theatre West on March 12th and 19th. The cabaret is directed by Victoria Lavan, musical directed by Paul Cady, produced by Rick Simone-Friedland, and presented by Theatre West Musical Theatre Workshop. . (more...)

Broadway Birthdays

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Bernadette Peters, who turns 74 today!

Bernadette Peters most recently starred in the Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly! One of Broadway's most critically acclaimed performers, Peters has won numerous accolades including three Tony Awards®, a Golden Globe, three Grammy® nominations, three Emmy® nominations and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Recent stage credits include City Center's Encores! production, A BED A CHAIR: A New York Love Affair featuring the music of Stephen Sondheim and orchestrations by Wynton Marsalis, and on Broadway, A Little Night Music and Follies.

Peters has recorded six solo albums; including the Grammy®-nominated I'll Be Your Baby Tonight, Sondheim, Etc.: Bernadette Peters Live at Carnegie Hall and Bernadette PetersLoves Rodgers & Hammerstein, in addition to numerous Grammy Award®-winning Broadway Cast recordings.

Peters devotes her time and talents to numerous events that benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Her "pet project" Broadway Barks, co-founded with Mary Tyler Moore, is an annual star-studded dog and cat adoption event that benefits shelter animals throughout The New York City area. She is a New York Times Best-Selling author who has penned three children's books, Broadway Barks, Stella is a Star, and Stella and Charlie: Friends Forever. All of her proceeds from the sale of these books benefit Broadway Barks. Peters resides in New York with her rescue dogs, Charlie and Rosalia.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!