VIDEO: John Mulaney and the Cast of SNL Parody THE MUSIC MAN, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, and More in New NYC Musical Sketch

John Mulaney returned to Saturday Night Live on February 26 to host for a fifth time and brought back his recurring New York City musical sketch, this time about the New York City subway.

Mulaney and the cast of the show performed parodies of South Pacific, Fiddler on the Roof, Little Shop of Horrors, The Music Man, Singin' in the Rain, Dreamgirls, Les Miserables, and Jesus Christ Superstar.

This sketch marks the fifth New York City musical sketch, after the original Diner Lobster sketch, followed by Bodega Bathroom, Airport Sushi, and Times Square Souvenir.

Watch the sketch below!

