Wake Up With BWW 2/22: NEWSIES West End Run Announced, and More!

Today's top stories include Newsies coming to London! The hit musical is coming to the West End in 2022, though no dates or further details have been announced at this time.

Plus, check out the shortlist for the 2021 BroadwayWorld UK Awards, watch a Tick, Tick...BOOM! blooper reel, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

VIDEO: Netflix Shares New TICK, TICK...BOOM! Blooper Reel

by Michael Major

The video features new behind-the-scenes looks at Andrew Garfield, Vanessa Hudgens, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Robin de Jesús, Alexandra Shipp, and more. tick, tick... BOOM! is the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent. The film marks the directorial debut of Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.. (more...)

NEWSIES Will Open in London in 2022

by Stephi Wild

London, get ready to Seize The Day! Newsies is headed to UK in 2022. No information has been released at this time regarding dates, theatre, or casting, but a website has been created for the forthcoming production.. (more...)

VIDEO: Aaron Tveit & Natalie Mendoza Perform 'Your Song' from MOULIN ROUGE! on THE VIEW

by Michael Major

Aaron Tveit and Natlie Mendoza appeared on The View this morning to perform 'Your Song' from Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Originally by Elton John, the song is one of the many popular songs covered in the musical. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Actor for Tveit.. (more...)

Shortlist Announced For The 2021 BroadwayWorld UK Awards!

by Marianka Swain

Today, the shortlist is announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld UK Awards, celebrating the best of theatre - from the West End to shows around the country and online. CLICK HERE TO VOTE!. (more...)

VIDEO: Ariana DeBose Discusses WEST SIDE STORY Oscar Nomination on THE VIEW

by Michael Major

Ariana DeBose appeared on The View this morning to discuss her Oscar-nominated performance in West Side Story. DeBose also discusses the advice she received from Rita Moreno, hosting Saturday Night Live, and where she was when she found out she was nominated for an Oscar. Watch the new interview now!. (more...)

Photos: Get A First Look At SLAVE PLAY At Mark Taper Forum

by BWW Staff

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the West Coast premiere of playwright Jeremy O. Harris' unflinching new work 'Slave Play' in Los Angeles at the Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum now through March 13, 2022. . (more...)

BWW Interview: How Christopher Wheeldon Made MJ Dance

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Christopher Wheeldon is one of the most prolific choreographers and outstanding directors in the world today. An OBE and Tony Award-winner for the 2015 Broadway production of An American in Paris (which he also directed), Wheeldon is the director and choreographer of the new musical MJ The Musical, which opened on Broadway February 1. . (more...)

