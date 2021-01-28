Wake Up With BWW 1/28: Daveed Diggs on THE LITTLE MERMAID, Kristin Chenoweth Sings 'Popular' For VP Harris, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

1) New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of January 25 - KINKY BOOTS Blu-Ray, and More!

by Stephi Wild

Need something new to read, watch, or listen to? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases! This week's list includes the Blu-Ray recording of the West End production of Kinky Boots, and more!. (more...)

2) Daveed Diggs Talks THE LITTLE MERMAID, Says Sebastian is His Hardest Role Ever

by TV News Desk

Tony winner Daveed Diggs will take us under the sea in the upcoming live action film adaptation of Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' - he plays Sebastian the Crab, the nervous right-hand man to King Triton. . (more...)

3) Brian Moreland Named Broadway Global Producer Of The Year

Today, it was announced that Brian Moreland is the recipient of the Ninth Annual Broadway Global Producer of the Year Award from Broadway Global. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Verdi's Falstaff, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Stars in the House continue tonight at 8pm! It's Guest Host Week! Join host Jack Plotnick with guests Wilson Cruz, Merrin Dungey, Lesli Margherita and Tom Lenk!​ Tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: BWW Interview: Playdate Theatre Founder Talia Light Rake Talks Partnership With After-School All-Stars for National Drama Club

Playdate Theatre, founded by Talia Light Rake in March 2020, was established as the first-ever online theatre company, helping to connect emerging and professional artists in the industry, produce creative virtual content, and more during the pandemic.

Comprised of their new work development conferences and virtual theatre festivals, Playdate Theatre recently announced their exciting new Drama Club partnership for high school students with After-School All-Stars, beginning February 2021.

What we're watching: Kristin Chenoweth Remixes WICKED Tune 'Popular' in Honor of Vice President Kamala Harris

It's always good to see Tony Award-winner, Kristin Chenoweth! Tonight the star put a new spin on one of her signature songs in honor of America's first female Vice President, Kamala Harris!

Check out Cheno's remix of 'Popular' from Wicked, singing the praises of Madame Vice President and her history-making legacy, here!

