Brian Moreland Named Broadway Global Producer Of The Year

Today, it was announced that Brian Moreland is the recipient of the Ninth Annual Broadway Global Producer of the Year Award from Broadway Global.

Moreland was chosen by Broadway Global for his outstanding work on and off the stage, his commitment to employing diverse talent, ingenious creative teams, and his dedication to the theater community.

Moreland has been nominated for two 2020 Tony Awards for Best Play: Sea Wall / A Life starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge and The Sound Inside starring Mary-Louise Parker.

His upcoming projects include Thoughts of a Colored Man by Keenan Scott II, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III which will be coming to Broadway this year at a Shubert theater to be announced and Charles Randolph-Wright's Blue with Leslie Uggams, Lynn Whitfield, directed by Phylicia Rashad, and American Buffalo with Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell, and Darren Criss.

He devotes his spare time to the Theatre Development Fund (TDF) and is active member of the Board of Governors at The Broadway League, where he is also Co-Chair of the Multicultural Task Force, and a Trustee of the Board for Broadway Cares / Equity Fights Aids.

Moreland said, "I'm honored to have Broadway Global recognize me with this award. 2020 was a year none of us expected, but in the face of extreme adversity we have survived and have demonstrated that as a community we aren't afraid of doing the hard work necessary. I look forward to 2021, as we head back to our beloved stages while looking forward to what a new theater ecosystem can give to the people."

"Brian is a friend and colleague that I greatly respect, and I am thrilled that he has been chosen as Producer of the Year," said 2018 Broadway Global Producer of the Year recipient Tom Smedes. "He has produced amazing work that is meaningful and of social significance. Additionally, during the pandemic he has continued to create and work during this difficult time bringing attention to many social issues." 2017 recipients Tom Kirdahy said, "Brian Moreland is a visionary," and Catherine Schreiber said, "I salute this award. Brian is an extraordinary person and producer who cares deeply about his projects."

Broadway Global founder Richard Cameron said, "'Producer' is a term that can mean many things: fundraiser, matchmaker, referee, and cheerleader. Brian is all of these things and more. The Main Stem works that he has produced are varied and all tell rich, complex, and multi-dimensional stories that are deeply human. He's a passionate theater maker and a leader for our community as we prepare to enter the next phase of this unprecedented period in our history."

Previous winners of the Broadway Global Producer of the Year award include Alia Jones-Harvey, Stephen Byrd, Tom Smedes, Catherine Schreiber, Cathy Rigby McCoy, Tom McCoy, Tom Kirdahy, Michael A. Alden, Dale Badway, and Jordan Scott Gilbert.

Moreland will be honored with a commissioned art piece entitled Producer's Puzzle, by internationally acclaimed artist Steve Marshall. Marshall donates a portion of his commissions to Smile Train, bringing smiles to youth around the globe.

For more information on Broadway Global or to submit 2021 Broadway Global Produers of the Year nominations, please visit www.broadwayglobal.org.

Brian Moreland, recently profiled as "Variety's 2020 Top 10 Broadway to Watch," Moreland is a two-time Tony Award-nominated creative lead producer for Broadway. With a passion for universal stories that bring new narratives into the mainstream form of entertainment, Brian firmly believes in the ability of theater to foster empathy and enlighten while entertaining audiences. His previous works for Broadway include The Lifespan of a Fact with Cherry Jones, Daniel Radcliffe, and Bobby Cannavale; Sea Wall/ A Life with Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge; and The Sound Inside with Mary-Louise Parker to name a few. Other work includes Charles Randolph-Wright's Cuttin' Up starring Blair Underwood, Joe Morton, and Tisha Campbell; and While We Breathe. Upcoming projects for Broadway include American Buffalo with Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell, and Darren Criss; Blue with Tony and Emmy Award winner Leslie Uggams, Emmy winner Lynn Whitfield, directed by Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad; and Keenan Scott II's Thoughts of a Colored Man, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III. Although originally from California, Brian, currently resides in New York City. He devotes his spare time to the Theatre Development Fund (TDF) and is active member of the Board of Governors at The Broadway League, where he is also Co-Chair of the Multicultural Task Force and a Trustee of the Board for Broadway Cares / Equity Fights Aids.