Wake Up With BWW 12/30: Voting is Open For 2020: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL, and More!

Voting is now open for our 2020: The TikTok Musical songwriting competition. Watch the amazing entries and vote for your favorites now through January 3.

To kick off its 2021 season, Signature presents a new production of Simply Sondheim. Get a sneak peek at the concert with Norm Lewis performing 'Being Alive' from Company.

The Actors Fund released a video of "Make Them Hear You / Grateful" video to raise funds for their programs and services. The video features Jelani Alladin, Chuck Cooper, André De Shields, Brandon Victor Dixon, Joshua Henry and Billy Porter.

1) CONTEST: Voting Now Open for 2020: The TikTok Musical!

2) BWW Interview: Laura Osnes Shares Behind the Scenes Moments, Favorite Performances & More About R&H GOES POP!

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The effervescent, Tony-nominated Laura Osnes is known for a great many things both on stage and on screen, but if it is necessary to pinpoint one defining element to her career, her relationship with the work of Rodgers & Hammerstein shines especially bright. We caught up with Laura Osnes about her time hosting R&H Goes Pop! and much more.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Norm Lewis Performs 'Being Alive' From COMPANY as Part of Signature Theatre's SIMPLY SONDEHEIM

by Stage Tube

4) VIDEO: Jelani Alladin, André De Shields, Billy Porter and More Sing 'Make Them Hear You / Grateful'

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Liz Callaway's Home For the Holidays concert continues today at 12pm. Learn more here!

- BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge chats with Seth Rudetsky on Backstage LIVE! today at 1:15pm! Learn more here.

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Verdi's Rigoletto, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Stars in the House continues tonight at 8pm with an all new episode. Tonight's episode is a Game Night featuring surprise guests! Learn more here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're watching: Sutton Foster and Rob Hancock Sing 'Holly Jolly Christmas'

Watch Sutton Foster and Rob Hancock put their spin on "Holly Jolly Christmas" while baking Christmas cookies to swap!

Social Butterfly: Check Out Artwork From the BroadwayWorld Remix Spongebob Squarepants Challenge!

