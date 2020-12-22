Wake Up With BWW 12/22: Palace Theatre Renovations Continue, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The Palace Theatre is officially set to be raised in mid-2021. The real estate developers planning to lift the Palace Theatre 29-feet above street level have secured over $100 million from foreign investors.

Check out an exclusive clip from Adam Pascal's concert with Seth Rudetsky, which premiered this weekend, featuring Pascal singing a Les Miserables medley!

BroadwayHD will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Godspell with a stream of the award-winning digital concert that premiered online this summer.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Palace Theatre Set to Be Raised in Mid-2021

13 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!

Exclusive: Adam Pascal Sings a LES MISERABLES Medley As Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm!

Guest Blog: Steven Dexter Discusses His Do-It-Yourself Musical, SAVING CHRISTMAS

"Out of the box" thinking has become a mantra that many - including myself - have adopted during these COVID times.

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Liz Callaway's Home For the Holidays concert premieres today at 12pm. Learn more here!

- A Country Christmas Carol All-Star Reading continues today at 12pm. The reading stars Jacob Young, Taylor Dayne, Mary Wilson, John James, Eric Martsolf, Jim Borstelmann, and Angie Schworer. Learn more here!

- Champian Fulton performs a Christmas show as part of the Radio Free Birdland series, today at 7pm. Learn more here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Massenet's Cendrillon, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Jennifer Nettles Talks HALLELUJAH ANYWAY Holiday Special, GO-BIG SHOW, a Possible Broadway Return & More

Jennifer Nettles is one of country music's most powerful voices both onstage and off. A multi-hyphenate who has dominated the music scene both as a member of Sugarland and as a solo performer, Nettles has also tackled the Broadway stage, jumping into the iconic role of Roxie Hart in Chicago in 2015, brought her talents to the screen in HBO's "The Righteous Gemstones", "Harriet" and the upcoming reality talent show Go-Big Show as a judge, plus many more, and was recently awarded the #EqualPlay award by CMT for her work for Equal Play for women and minorities in the music business.

What we're geeking out over: BroadwayHD Will Stream GODSPELL 50th Anniversary Concert Starring Ruthie Henshall, Darren Day, and More

BroadwayHD will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Godspell with a stream of the award-winning digital concert that premiered online this summer.

The production of the Stephen Schwartz and John-Michael Tebelak musical will be returning due to popular demand on BroadwayHD on December 22nd. The Godspell 50th Anniversary Concert features Ruthie Henshall (Chicago; Billy Elliot) and Darren Day (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat; Priscilla, Queen of the Desert) - reprising their roles from the 1993 cast recording - alongside Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen), Ria Jones (Sunset Boulevard; High Society), Jenna Russell (The Bridges of Madison County; Fun Home), and other popular West End performers.

What we're watching: Watch Liz Callaway, Linda Lavin & More on Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

As a special holiday treat, Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party is joining forces with Patrick Cassidy, the Host and Artistic Director of Studio Tenn Talks for the upcoming online event "A Broadway Christmas." The show, airing on Facebook and YouTube Monday, December 21 at 8pm ET and 7pm CST, will feature live musical performances by Liz Callaway, Linda Lavin, Lesli Margherita, Julia Murney, and Brandie Inez Sutton.

Social Butterfly: Our Readers Share Their Theater-Themed Holiday Decor!

We asked our readers to share their theater-themed holiday decorations and they did not disappoint!

From show ornaments to gingerbread houses, there are so many ways to get into the holiday spirit, Broadway style!

