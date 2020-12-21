BroadwayHD Will Stream GODSPELL 50th Anniversary Concert Starring Ruthie Henshall, Darren Day, and More
The production premieres on the streaming service on December 22nd.
BroadwayHD will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Godspell with a stream of the award-winning digital concert that premiered online this summer.
The production of the Stephen Schwartz and John-Michael Tebelak musical will be returning due to popular demand on BroadwayHD on December 22nd. The Godspell 50th Anniversary Concert features Ruthie Henshall (Chicago; Billy Elliot) and Darren Day (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat; Priscilla, Queen of the Desert) - reprising their roles from the 1993 cast recording - alongside Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen), Ria Jones (Sunset Boulevard; High Society), Jenna Russell (The Bridges of Madison County; Fun Home), and other popular West End performers.
"Godspell has always been a show that brings joy and hope to audiences. It seems to me this year, we need it more than ever! I hope this beautiful concert of Godspell helps to lift everyone's spirits this holiday season," said Stephen Schwartz.
Godspell is the acclaimed work conceived and originally directed by John-Michael Telebak with music and new lyrics by renowned composer Stephen Schwartz (Wicked; Pippin; The Prince of Egypt) which tells a series of parables leading up to the Passion of Christ. Directed by award-winning Michael Strassen (Billy; Assassins), the concert was recorded from the cast's homes and edited together with striking visual animations. This is a revival revamped for the modern age.
Celebrating this iconic piece of musical theatre on its 50th anniversary, the production also stars leading West End talents: Jodie Steele (SIX; Heathers), Danyl Johnson (The X Factor finalist), Jenny Fitzpatrick (Tina, The Musical; Our House), Natalie Green (The Prince of Egypt; Hair), John Barr (The Story of Bart; Tommy), Sally Ann Triplett (Mamma Mia!; Viva Forever), Matthew Croke (Aladdin), Alison Jiear (Jerry Springer: The Opera), Shekinah McFarlane (Six; Hair), Lucy Williamson (The Fix; Judy & Liza), Ronald Brian (Beautiful, The Carole King Musical; Newsies), Jerome Bell (The Voice USA; Hairspray) and supported by an ensemble from Italia Conti.
More Hot Stories For You
-
9 Adam Pascal Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
Adam Pascal is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances before his show on Sunday!...
VIDEO: Watch KINKY BOOTS With The Shows Must Go On
The Shows Must Go On is back this week with the smash hit musical, Kinky Boots! Starring Matt Henry and Killian Donnelly and written by the incredible...
Sophia Anne Caruso to Star in Netflix's THE SCHOOL FOR GOOD AND EVIL
Sophia Anne Caruso has joined the upcoming Netflix film The School for Good and Evil, directed by Paul Feig and also starring Sofia Wylie....
FOR CHRISTMAS SAKE!: THE MOVIE MUSICAL Starring Kalen Allen, Alex Newell, Mj Rodriguez and More Premieres Tonight
Actor, producer, singer, internet sensation and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” regular Kalen Allen is ready to spread even more holiday cheer with For Chr...
Betty Buckley Presents Virtual Student Concert To Benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
Tony Award Winner, Theatre Hall of Fame honoree, and legendary Broadway star Betty Buckley presents a Virtual Concert featuring the work of the stud...
Rebecca Luker and Sally Wilfert's ALL THE GIRLS Album Set to be Released
PS CLASSICS will release All the Girls – the new album from Rebecca Luker and Sally Wilfert – on Friday, December 25 in digital and streaming formats....