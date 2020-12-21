BroadwayHD Will Stream GODSPELL 50th Anniversary Concert Starring Ruthie Henshall, Darren Day, and More

BroadwayHD will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Godspell with a stream of the award-winning digital concert that premiered online this summer.

The production of the Stephen Schwartz and John-Michael Tebelak musical will be returning due to popular demand on BroadwayHD on December 22nd. The Godspell 50th Anniversary Concert features Ruthie Henshall (Chicago; Billy Elliot) and Darren Day (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat; Priscilla, Queen of the Desert) - reprising their roles from the 1993 cast recording - alongside Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen), Ria Jones (Sunset Boulevard; High Society), Jenna Russell (The Bridges of Madison County; Fun Home), and other popular West End performers.

"Godspell has always been a show that brings joy and hope to audiences. It seems to me this year, we need it more than ever! I hope this beautiful concert of Godspell helps to lift everyone's spirits this holiday season," said Stephen Schwartz.

Godspell is the acclaimed work conceived and originally directed by John-Michael Telebak with music and new lyrics by renowned composer Stephen Schwartz (Wicked; Pippin; The Prince of Egypt) which tells a series of parables leading up to the Passion of Christ. Directed by award-winning Michael Strassen (Billy; Assassins), the concert was recorded from the cast's homes and edited together with striking visual animations. This is a revival revamped for the modern age.

Celebrating this iconic piece of musical theatre on its 50th anniversary, the production also stars leading West End talents: Jodie Steele (SIX; Heathers), Danyl Johnson (The X Factor finalist), Jenny Fitzpatrick (Tina, The Musical; Our House), Natalie Green (The Prince of Egypt; Hair), John Barr (The Story of Bart; Tommy), Sally Ann Triplett (Mamma Mia!; Viva Forever), Matthew Croke (Aladdin), Alison Jiear (Jerry Springer: The Opera), Shekinah McFarlane (Six; Hair), Lucy Williamson (The Fix; Judy & Liza), Ronald Brian (Beautiful, The Carole King Musical; Newsies), Jerome Bell (The Voice USA; Hairspray) and supported by an ensemble from Italia Conti.