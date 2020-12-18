Wake Up With BWW 12/18: BroadwayWorld Launches STAGE DOOR, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Introducing Stage Door! Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.

Composer Natalie Tenenbaum and lyricist Kevin Wanzor have created THE WORST PEOPLE YOU KNOW (or #TWPYK), a serial musical comedy web series that celebrates the most terrible and most hilarious people New York City has to offer.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is coming! Netflix will release the film adaptation of August Wilson's play on December 18th. Read the reviews!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Review Roundup: MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM on Netflix, Starring Viola Davis & Chadwick Boseman

by TV News Desk

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is coming! Netflix will release the film adaptation of August Wilson's play on December 18th. Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman star. . (more...)

2) You Can Now Bid on Items From Jenn Colella, Debra Messing, Laura Osnes, Bernadette Peters and More in Holiday Auction

The Costume Industry Coalition and the FIT Foundation have launched a virtual Holiday Auction where the public has the opportunity to bid on luxury items from the stage and screen. The Holiday Auction will raise vital funds to support CIC artisans and business owners who create and supply costumes for the entertainment industry.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Jim Caruso, Klea Blackhurst & Billy Stritch Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Watch as Richard chats with Jim Caruso, Klea Blackhust and Billy Stritch, who stream A Swinging Birdland Christmas with Radio Free Birdland starting December 18 (7pm ET).. (more...)

4) Announcing Stage Door - Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars!

by BWW Staff

We're all missing the excitement of meeting our favorite theater stars at the Stage Door while Broadway remains shut down..Introducing Stage Door! Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more. It's the perfect holiday gift for Broadway loving family, friends, or yourself! Unlike other virtual experience platforms, 100% of BroadwayWorld Stage Door's prices go to the artists, with a small added service fee for the platform.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Taylor Louderman, Gerard Canonico and More Star in the Trailer For New Musical Web Series, THE WORST PEOPLE YOU KNOW

by Stage Tube

Composer Natalie Tenenbaum and lyricist Kevin Wanzor have created THE WORST PEOPLE YOU KNOW (or #TWPYK), a serial musical comedy web series that celebrates the most terrible and most hilarious people New York City has to offer.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Celia Keenan-Bolger

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Radio Free Birdland continues with A Swinging Birdland Christmas tonight at 7pm. The concert features Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso and Billy Stritch. Learn more here.

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Mussorgsky's Boris Godunov, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Michael Potts, Coleman Domingo & Glynn Turman Open Up About the Genius of August Wilson and the Arrival of MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM

The genius of August Wilson is brought to the screen this holiday season with Netflix's star-studded adaptation of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Led by Tony, Emmy, and Academy Award winner Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman, the film arrives today, December 18.

What we're watching: Leslie Odom Jr. Performs 'O Holy Night' on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Tony and GRAMMY winning superstar Leslie Odom Jr. brings the holiday cheer with this song from "The Christmas Album," his new project that reimagines a host of holiday favorites.

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!