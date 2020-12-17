You Can Now Bid on Items From Jenn Colella, Debra Messing, Laura Osnes, Bernadette Peters and More in Holiday Auction
The Costume Industry Coalition and the FIT Foundation have launched a virtual Holiday Auction where the public has the opportunity to bid on luxury items.
The Costume Industry Coalition and the FIT Foundation have launched a virtual Holiday Auction where the public has the opportunity to bid on luxury items from the stage and screen. To participate, visit: http://www.ebay.com/fitfoundation
The Holiday Auction will raise vital funds to support CIC artisans and business owners who create and supply costumes for the entertainment industry. It will also support equitable access and opportunities to education, tools and resources for FIT students, who are the future leadership of the costume and creative industries.
The Holiday Auction has two waves, the first starting December 14th, the second starting December 18th. Among the lots to bid on are:
First Wave
Through - 12/21
• Donnie Wahlberg's shirt from Blue Bloods
• Stephen Colbert's suit worn on The Late Show
• Debra Messing's signed Outside Mullingar Playbill
• Jenn Colella's Captain's jacket and hat worn in Broadway's Come From Away
• Jennifer Garner's shoes worn in Broadway's Cyrano de Bergerac
• Norma Kamali's original, signed sketches from 1979
• Isaac Mizrahi-signed sketches of Acis and Galatea for Mark Morris Dance Group
• Erika Henningsen's shirt worn in Broadway's Mean Girls
• Colby Smolder's Patricia Underwood-designed hat worn in Broadway's Present Laughter
• Laura Osnes' shoes worn in Broadway's Cinderella
• Berndadette Peters' Witch's shoes worn in Broadway's Into The Woods
• Laura Bell Bundy's Juicy Couture pink velour tracksuit worn in Broadway's Legally Blonde
• Barrett Wilbert Weed's hand-painted denim jacket from Broadway's Mean Girls
Second Wave
Friday, 12/18 - 12/28
• Brothers jacket from Netflix's The Get Down
• Susan Hilferty's signed print of Present Laughter sketch
• Hugh Jackman's pineapple shirt worn in Broadway's The Boy from Oz
• Laverne Cox's gloves (replica) worn on TV's The Rocky Horror Picture Show
• Midge's Red Dress from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Here, a character is used----not consistent
• Bob Mackie's framed, signed costume sketches and cast photo from Broadway's The Cher Show
• Bob Mackie's Gold Label, Limited Edition, Circus Barbie Doll, signed
• Bernadette Peters' coat worn in Broadway's Gypsy
• Signed window card, Fiddler on the Roof signed by the cast
• Signed window card, The Lifespan of a Fact by the cast
• Signed window card, Beetlejuice the Musical by the cast
