You Can Now Bid on Items From Jenn Colella, Debra Messing, Laura Osnes, Bernadette Peters and More in Holiday Auction

The Costume Industry Coalition and the FIT Foundation have launched a virtual Holiday Auction where the public has the opportunity to bid on luxury items.

Dec. 17, 2020  
The Costume Industry Coalition and the FIT Foundation have launched a virtual Holiday Auction where the public has the opportunity to bid on luxury items from the stage and screen. To participate, visit: http://www.ebay.com/fitfoundation

The Holiday Auction will raise vital funds to support CIC artisans and business owners who create and supply costumes for the entertainment industry. It will also support equitable access and opportunities to education, tools and resources for FIT students, who are the future leadership of the costume and creative industries.

The Holiday Auction has two waves, the first starting December 14th, the second starting December 18th. Among the lots to bid on are:

First Wave
Through - 12/21

Donnie Wahlberg's shirt from Blue Bloods

Stephen Colbert's suit worn on The Late Show

Debra Messing's signed Outside Mullingar Playbill

Jenn Colella's Captain's jacket and hat worn in Broadway's Come From Away

Jennifer Garner's shoes worn in Broadway's Cyrano de Bergerac

• Norma Kamali's original, signed sketches from 1979

Isaac Mizrahi-signed sketches of Acis and Galatea for Mark Morris Dance Group

Erika Henningsen's shirt worn in Broadway's Mean Girls

• Colby Smolder's Patricia Underwood-designed hat worn in Broadway's Present Laughter

Laura Osnes' shoes worn in Broadway's Cinderella

• Berndadette Peters' Witch's shoes worn in Broadway's Into The Woods

Laura Bell Bundy's Juicy Couture pink velour tracksuit worn in Broadway's Legally Blonde

Barrett Wilbert Weed's hand-painted denim jacket from Broadway's Mean Girls

Second Wave
Friday, 12/18 - 12/28

• Brothers jacket from Netflix's The Get Down

Susan Hilferty's signed print of Present Laughter sketch

Hugh Jackman's pineapple shirt worn in Broadway's The Boy from Oz

Laverne Cox's gloves (replica) worn on TV's The Rocky Horror Picture Show

• Midge's Red Dress from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Here, a character is used----not consistent

Bob Mackie's framed, signed costume sketches and cast photo from Broadway's The Cher Show

Bob Mackie's Gold Label, Limited Edition, Circus Barbie Doll, signed

Bernadette Peters' coat worn in Broadway's Gypsy

• Signed window card, Fiddler on the Roof signed by the cast

• Signed window card, The Lifespan of a Fact by the cast

• Signed window card, Beetlejuice the Musical by the cast


