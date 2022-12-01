Wake Up With BWW 12/1: Chita Rivera to Host BroadwayWorld Anniversary Event, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include BroadwayWorld's upcoming 20th anniversary celebration event, which will be hosted by Chita Rivera alongside BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge.

Plus, Sinatra the Musical is in development with a book by Joe DiPietro and direction by Kathleen Marshall.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

La Jolla Playhouse Announces 2023/24 Season Featuring Five World Premieres

by Chloe Rabinowitz

La Jolla Playhouse has announced the first five productions of its 2023/2024 season, including the world-premiere musical The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical, music and lyrics by Joe Iconis, book by Joe Iconis and Gregory S. Moss, directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley.. (more...)

Tony Award-Winning Broadway Legend Chita Rivera and BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge Set to Host BWW 20th Anniversary Celebration Event

by Team BWW

BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert will take place on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the iconic Sony Hall (235 W 46th St., NY, NY), in the heart of Broadway's theatre district. The evening will be hosted by Tony Award-Winning Broadway legend Chita Rivera, along with her longtime friend, BroadwayWorld's own Richard Ridge.. (more...)

Amanda Seyfried Would 'Kill' to Do MEAN GIRLS on Broadway With Lindsay Lohan

by Michael Major

Amanda Seyfried has revealed that she would 'kill' to do Mean Girls on Broadway with Lindsay Lohan and the original film's cast. While they both agreed that a sequel film does not seem likely in the near future, Seyfried offered an alternative plan in which the cast would reunite to play their roles in the musical.. (more...)

SINATRA THE MUSICAL In Development Featuring Book by Joe DiPietro & Direction by Kathleen Marshall

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Universal Music Group Theatrical in association with Tina Sinatra and Frank Sinatra Enterprises announced SINATRA THE MUSICAL, a new musical based on the life and career of the legendary artist Frank Sinatra.. (more...)

Lea Michele to Perform 'I'm the Greatest Star' From FUNNY GIRL on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Next Week

by Michael Major

Lea Michele will perform 'I'm the Greatest Star' from Funny Girl on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Michele recently opened the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with a performance of 'Don't Rain On My Parade.' She also performed 'People' on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and 'Don't Rain On My Parade' on Good Morning America.. (more...)

MTI Acquires Licensing Rights for ALICE BY HEART

by Nicole Rosky

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has announced that Alice by Heart has joined the MTI catalogue and will be available for licensing in the early part of 2023 for a limited time only.. (more...)

Exclusive: Watch a Clip From MY SO-CALLED HIGH SCHOOL RANK

by Michael Major

Watch an exclusive video clip from My So-Called High School Rank, which showcases the musical's success as high schoolers around the country connected with the show's themes as they themselves struggle to find their place in the world amid intense college admissions competition.. (more...)

Arthur Callahan, Company Manager For AIN'T TOO PROUD & More, Has Passed Away

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Arthur Callahan, Company Manager for the National Tour of Ain't Too Proud, the National Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar, and the National Tour of Motown The Musical, has passed away. . (more...)

