Wake Up With BWW 11/23: DRAG RACE's Jinkx Monsoon to Join CHICAGO, and More!

Drag Race star Jinkx Monsoon playing Matron 'Mama' Morton in Chicago on Broadway next year! Plus, we took you inside rehearsal for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and more!

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 11/20/22

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 11/20/2022.. (more...)

DRAG RACE's Jinkx Monsoon Will Play Matron 'Mama' Morton in CHICAGO Next Year

by Stephi Wild

The Broadway company of Chicago will welcome actress, vocalist, and two-time "RuPaul's Drag Race" winner Jinkx Monsoon in the role of "Matron 'Mama' Morton", beginning Monday, January 16, 2023.. (more...)

JAACKMAATE'S HAPPY HOUR Podcast Announces Debut UK Tour

by Stephi Wild

JaackMaate's Happy Hour is preparing to embark on their first live UK tour. The Round Sheep Tour kicks off in Birmingham on the 1st February 2023 and concludes at Theatre Royal Norwich on 17th February.. (more...)

Photos: FUNNY GIRL, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, and More Rehearse For the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Rehearsals are underway for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, taking place this Thursday morning on the streets of New York City. The 2022 lineup includes Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl, as well as the casts of A Beautiful Noise, Some Like It Hot, and The Lion King.. (more...)

VIDEO: Josh Groban Reveals Why SWEENEY TODD Is A Dream Role For Him on KIMMEL

by Michael Major

Josh Groban appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and discussed returning to Broadway next year as the title role in Sweeney Todd, alongside Annaleigh Ashford, and why it's a dream role for him. Groban also discussed starring in Beauty & the Beast, working with Martin Short, and more. Watch the new video interview now!. (more...)

Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

by Jennifer Broski

Jefferson Mays' universally celebrated, one man virtuoso, tour-de-force performance in Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol officially opened last night and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos from the red carpet here!. (more...)

THE COLLABORATION Cancels First Preview Due to Covid Cases in the Company

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Manhattan Theatre Club has cancelled the first preview of THE COLLABORATION on Tuesday, November 29 due to COVID infections in the company.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Kelli O'Hara, Renée Fleming & Joyce DiDonato in THE HOURS at The Metropolitan Opera

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at soprano Renée Fleming, actress and singer Kelli O'Hara and mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato in the world premiere staging of Kevin Puts's The Hours at The Metropolitan Opera.. (more...)

