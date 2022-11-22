VIDEO: Josh Groban Reveals Why SWEENEY TODD Is A Dream Role For Him on KIMMEL

Josh Groban appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night to discuss his upcoming projects.

During the interview, Groban discussed returning to Broadway next year as the title role in Sweeney Todd, alongside Annaleigh Ashford.

"We were so very fortunate and blessed to have Sondheim's blessing before he passed away and we just want to do right by him and bring it big and orchestral back to the Broadway stage," Groban shared.

Groban also discussed why Sweeney Todd has been a "dream role" for him since he was younger.

"When I was younger and I started watching musicals, I was never somebody who could dance very well. So for me, being able to move dramatically was important. I also had this kind of big voice, so even at like 13, 14 I had this big baritone voice and I knew I wasn't going to sing crazy high pop music so hearing the cerebral beauty of Stephen Sondheim's music, it just connected with me, even when I was a kid," Groban revealed.

Groba also discussed starring in Beauty & the Beast, working with Martin Short, and more. Watch the new interview below!

Possessing one of the most outstanding and instantly recognizable voices in music, GRAMMY Award-nominated singer, songwriter, and actor Josh Groban has entertained fans across the globe with his multi-platinum albums and DVDs (over 30 million sold worldwide), electrifying live performances, and comedic film and television appearances.

Groban made his Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 and will be seen as the Beast in ABC's upcoming Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration before returning to Broadway in Sweeney Todd.

Watch the new interview here: