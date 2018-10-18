Wake Up With BWW 10/18: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Opens, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) HAMILTON Offers $10 Performance Oct. 31st, Denee Benton and Carvens Lissaint Join Cast

by BWW News Desk - October 17, 2018

On Wednesday, October 31 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway, all available tickets for the 8:00pm performance of HAMILTON will be sold for $10.. (more...)

2) Photo: Idina Menzel Poses With Ariana Grande at A VERY WICKED HALLOWEEN

by BWW News Desk - October 17, 2018

Last night, Wicked taped its 15th anniversary special, 'A Very Wicked Halloween.'. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Laura Benanti's Melania Trump Announces Plan to End Bullying Against Her on The Late Show

by Stage Tube - October 17, 2018

Laura Benanti's Melania Trump is back! In her most recent appearance on The Late Show last night, the 'First Lady' Melania Trump discusses her mission to end bullying... against her.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks the Difference Between the US and the UK, His New Book, and More on The Late Show

by Stage Tube - October 17, 2018

Lin-Manuel Miranda appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night to plug his new book Gmorning, Gnight!. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Harvey Fierstein Talks Playing Edna vs. Albin, the HAIRSPRAY Film, and More on Watch What Happens Live

by Stage Tube - October 17, 2018

Harvey Fierstein appeared on last night's Watch What Happens Live. He talked about the difference between playing Edna in Hairspray and Albin in La Cage Aux Folles. Fierstein also revealed that he has never seen John Travolta's portrayal of Edna in the Hairspray film.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT opens tonight!

-GLORIA: A LIFE opens off-Broadway tonight!

Set Your DVR...

-Laura Benanti will appear on THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert tonight!

-Mike Birbiglia will appear on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! tonight!

What we're geeking out over: First Look at the First National Tour of DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Check out more photos here!

What we're watching: Watch Bonnie Milligan, Justin Matthew Sargent, Conor Ryan & More Rehearse for Abingdon's CLOSER THAN EVER

Social Butterfly: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Gets Set for Soon to Be Announced Production; Could it be Broadway-Bound?

