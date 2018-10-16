Rialto Chatter: JAGGED LITTLE PILL Gets Set for Soon to Be Announced Production; Could it be Broadway-Bound?

Following word last week that the Alanis Morissette musical JAGGED LITTLE PILL would be getting a December developmental lab, it looks like the show is gearing up to announce the next step on its journey.

Check out the teaser video and rehearsal highlights below!

Earlier this year, the new musical, which features a book by Academy Award winner Diablo Cody and is directed by Tony winner Diane Paulus, had a world premiere production at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Mass.

There has not yet been an official announcement as to where the next production of JAGGED LITTLE PILL will take place, but anything from another out-of-town tryout to a Broadway bow is possible, as the show has always had its sights set on New York.

Inspired by the themes and emotions laid bare in Alanis Morissette's Grammy Award-winning album, JAGGED LITTLE PILL is an original story about pain, healing, and empowerment. The Healys appear to be a picture-perfect suburban family-but looks can be deceiving. When the Healys' lives are disrupted by a series of disturbing events, they must choose between maintaining the status quo or facing harsh truths about themselves, their community, and the world around them.

At A.R.T. the JAGGED LITTLE PILL cast featured Elizabeth Stanley (On the Town and Million Dollar Quartet on Broadway) as Mary Jane; Sean Allan Krill (Honeymoon in Vegas and On a Clear Day You Can See Forever) as Steve; newcomer Celia Gooding as Frankie; Derek Klena (Anastasia and The Bridges of Madison County on Broadway) as Nick; and Lauren Patten (Fun Home on Broadway) as Jo.

