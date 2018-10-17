VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks the Difference Between the US and the UK, His New Book, and More on The Late Show

Lin-Manuel Miranda appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night to plug his new book Gmorning, Gnight!

While there, Miranda talked about how he has noticed that particular parts of his hit Broadway show, 'Hamilton,' get laughs in London where they don't in the United States.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is an award-winning composer, lyricist, and performer, as well as a 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award recipient. His current musical, Hamilton - with book, music and lyrics by Mr. Miranda, in addition to him originating the title role - opened on Broadway in 2015. Hamilton was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama and earned a record-breaking 16 Tony Nominations, winning 11 Tony Awards including two personally for Mr. Miranda for Book and Score of a Musical. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton won the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

