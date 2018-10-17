VIDEO: Harvey Fierstein Talks Playing Edna vs. Albin, the HAIRSPRAY Film, and More on Watch What Happens Live

Harvey Fierstein appeared on last night's Watch What Happens Live. He talked about the difference between playing Edna in Hairspray and Albin in La Cage Aux Folles. Fierstein also revealed that he has never seen John Travolta's portrayal of Edna in the Hairspray film.

Watch the clips below, and check out the full episode here.

Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song is now in previews on Broadway, and stars Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie and Tony and Academy Award®winner Mercedes Ruehl. The play will open Thursday, November 1 at the Hayes Theater.

Joining Mr. Urie and Ms. Ruehl will be the entire cast from the sold-out Second Stage production: Ward Horton, Jack DiFalco, Roxanna Hope Radja, and Michael Hsu Rosen.

Fiercely funny and heart-wrenching, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song follows Arnold Beckoff's (Mr. Urie) odyssey to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child, and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his overbearing mother (Ms. Ruehl) reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect.

Join Arnold on this all too human journey about the families we're born into, the families we choose, and the battles to bring them all home.

