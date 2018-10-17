BWW TV: Watch Bonnie Milligan, Justin Matthew Sargent, Conor Ryan & More Rehearse for Abingdon's CLOSER THAN EVER

Abingdon Theatre Company will soon present their special one-night-only gala event on Monday, October 22 at The Edison Ballroom.

The evening, honoring two-time Tony Award winner Donna Murphy (Hello, Dolly!; Passion; Wonderful Town), will be hosted by Randy Rainbow and feature an all-star concert performance of Richard Maltby, Jr. and David Shire's award-winning musical revue Closer Than Ever with Nicholas Belton (Carousel), Lisa Brescia (Dear Evan Hansen), Tony Award nominee Liz Callaway (Baby), Lewis Cleale (Book of Mormon), Nikki Renee Daniels (Porgy and Bess), Erin Davie (Side Show), George Dvorsky (Closer Than Ever), Claybourne Elder (Passion), Aaron Kaburick (Hello Dolly!), Jeff Kready (Tootsie), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Julia Murney (The Wild Party), Kyle Taylor Parker (Smokey Joe's Cafe), two-time Tony Award nominee David Pittu (Lovemusik), Conor Ryan (Desperate Measures), Justin Sargent (Jesus Christ Superstar Live NBC), Carrie St. Louis (Kinky Boots), Joey Taranto (Kinky Boots), two-time Tony Award nomineeMary Testa (Oklahoma!) and Alysha Umphress (Smokey Joe's Cafe).

Closer Than Ever will feature choreography by Deidre Goodwin, musical direction by Kevin David Thomas, and direction by Chad Austin.

We're taking you inside rehearsals below!

