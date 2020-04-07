WNET to Stream Broadway's PRESENT LAUGHTER, RED and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Pass the time with some free-to-stream programming and resources available from WNET for audiences of all ages.

Great Performances is lifting the curtain on some of its most popular Broadway productions for theater fans to stream, including Noël Coward's Present Laughter, featuring a Tony-winning performance from Kevin Kline; Much Ado About Nothing starring Danielle Brooks and Grantham Coleman; the beloved classic, The Sound of Music; and Alfred Molina as artist Mark Rothko in Red.

In addition, classical offerings such as Now Hear This: Vivaldi: Something Completely Different and The Bernstein Centennial Celebration at Tanglewood will be music to the ears of fans from coast to coast. And to help parents keep the learning going strong while their kids are at home, PBS LearningMedia features free educational resources for a number of Great Performances shows, including Much Ado About Nothing, Julius Caesar and The Hollow Crown

ALL ARTS features an incredible array of cultural offerings that are always free to stream on allarts.org and via the ALL ARTS app, including full live theatrical performances like King Lear (starring James Earl Jones and Raul Julia) and The Soap Myth (featuring Ed Asner and Tova Feldshuh); concerts like Sam Smith / Anderson East; numerous ballets that will delight dance aficionados such as Romeo and Juliet, Balanchine's Jewels at the Mariinsky Theatre, Alexander Ekman's "A Swan Lake" - and many more; documentaries on luminaries such as Toni Morrison, Dorothea Lange and Josef Albers; and fun series of digital shorts like Broadway Sandwich and Famous Cast Words

American Masters presents Unladylike2020, a brand-new multimedia series airing on the American Masters Youtube channel. Narrated by Julianna Margulies and Lorraine Toussaint, the series of 26 short films spotlights unsung women who changed the course of history. They feature gorgeous animation - and are fun and informative as well!

The first five films are streaming now with a new short rolling out every Wednesday through August. Streaming free for National Poetry Month, the award-winning arts and culture biography series has documentaries on Edgar Allan Poe, N. Scott Momaday and Carl Sandburg.

For families and educators, PBS LearningMedia also has great resources for Unladylike2020.





