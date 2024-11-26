WINTER WONDER to Return to Queens Botanical Garden

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Queens Botanical Garden will present the return of its annual Winter Wonder at the Garden on Saturday, December 7, from 12pm to 5pm. This seasonal event features live performances, a tree lighting ceremony, an outdoor holiday market, and activities for all ages.

The event will begin with a performance by samba reggae group Fogo Azul, followed by classic jazz standards performed by the Queens-based youth ensemble MMR Trio. Later during the day, visitors can enjoy klezmer music by Eleonore Weill and traditional holiday songs by the Jolly Holiday Carolers.

Throughout the day, the event will include holiday-themed crafts, photo opportunities with Santa Claus, and seasonal refreshments at the Holiday Bar. The outdoor holiday market will showcase a variety of local vendors offering gifts, artisanal products, and other items. The event will conclude with a tree lighting ceremony.

Tickets for Winter Wonder are included with Admission:

· $6 for adults

· $4 for seniors, students with ID, individuals with disabilities

· $2 for children ages 4-12

· Free for QBG members and children under 3.

For more information and the full schedule, visit