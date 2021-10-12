WICKED to Host TikTok Livestream Event Tonight!

The Broadway production of Wicked is going live on TikTok at 8pm tonight to host a never-before-seen, one-night-only livestream event!

Wicked joins the exciting list of Broadway shows to stream exclusive performance content on TikTok - Waitress, Aladdin, and The Lion King all recently took to the app to livestream performances!

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda.



Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships.



From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked tells the story of Oz that you've never heard.