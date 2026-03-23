WICKED Cast Set for Performance on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

The cast of Broadway’s Wicked will visit Good Morning America this week for a performance from the hit musical. Participating cast members have yet to be confirmed, but the appearance coincides with recent changes to the Broadway cast, including Emma Flynn and Keri René Fuller as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively.

Other new Wicked cast members include Ellen Harvey (Madame Morrible), Blake Hammond (The Wizard), and Carl Man (Fiyero). They join a company that includes Jenna Bainbridge (Nessarose), Danny Quadrino (Boq), and William Youmans (Doctor Dillamond).

Tune in to watch their performance this Friday, March 27, which will air during the 7:00-9:00 am block on ABC. In the meantime, check out recent footage of Emma Flynn making her entrance as Glinda in the production and Keri René Fuller performing "The Wizard & I" as Elphaba.

About Wicked

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is in its 23rd year on Broadway. Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. Wicked has been seen by over 72 million people worldwide and has over $6.2 billion in global sales.

The Broadway sensation examines what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “Wicked.”

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

A two-part film adaptation was released in 2024 and 2025, starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. The second film, Wicked: For Good, marked the biggest opening weekend for a film based on a Broadway musical, beating a record set by the first film in 2024.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus