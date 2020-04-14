WFYL Radio Presents FROM BULLETS TO BROADWAY
Have you heard 1180AM WFYL News Radio programming From Bullets To Broadway, Anatomy of A Broadway Show?
Hosted by U.S. Air Force Veteran Sgt Daniel McCaughan, the show is following the journey of father/son team Dr. Jeff Foy and son Jacob Foy as they take their show Emergency The Musical from their living room to the New York Stage (www.emergencythemusical.com).
Last year, Jeff and Jacob won a $10,000 grant as winners of a competition hosted by Tony-winner Ken Davenport's Inner Circle. The Inner Circle is an intimate mastermind-style training program for those looking to get their shows produced. The guys, who created this show from their house in Indiana, had no theater background, but had a dream to create a musical based on stories Dr. Jeff Foy has come across as an Emergency Room doctor. Emergency The Musical was part of the New York Theater Festival last summer and it received great reviews for its heartfelt stories, both funny and sad, as well as its catchy tunes. The Foys are now working hard to take their show to the next level, off-Broadway.
From Bullets To Broadway, Anatomy of a Broadway Musical, is hosted by someone you might think unlikely. Dan is not only a vet, radio host, and entrepreneur, but a lover of Broadway who is also writing his own show and is part of a theater writing group mentored by Ken Davenport. Dan became fascinated with the Foys' story and crated this radio show following their progress.
Dan is not the only person fascinated with the Foys' story. Blogger Debbie Galante Block has also been following their progress on "Un-Block The Music." As a result, Dan invited Debbie to participate in the show by continuing the interviews on the blog that he starts on the air. (https://unblockthemusic.blog/)
Overall, From Bullets To Broadway, Anatomy of a Broadway Musical is a fun time and uplifting during this time of Coronavirus. Dr. Foy is, afterall, an emergency room doctor on the frontlines.
If you have not heard From Bullets To Broadway, Anatomy of a Broadway Musical, the first two episodes are archived at www.BroadwayBullets.com. The next chapter is scheduled to air this Saturday, April 18, 2019.
