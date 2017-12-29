Obituaries

WEST SIDE STORY Film Editor, Thomas Stanford, Passes Away at 93

Dec. 29, 2017  

Film editor, Thomas Stanford, who was an Academy Award-winner for his work on the musical West Side Story, passed away on Saturday at the age of 93.

Over his nearly three decade Hollywood career, Stanford's work appeared in numerous films including Suddenly Last Summer,The Yakuza, and The Legend of the Lone Ranger,

Stanford' also boasted an impressive television resume which included work on Hec Ramsey, Burke's Law, Mad Bull, and Route 66.

His family confirmed his death this afternoon. He is survived by his partner Sherry Bendickson and his children, Nina and Adam, as well as two grandchildren.

Image courtesy of MGM.


