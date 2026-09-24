WELCOME TO CLOWNTOWN to Perform at SolFest 2026

Welcome to Clowntown, written and performed by Tanya Perez (Netflix's Jessica Jones, Orange Is the New Black) and directed by Lorca Peress (Temple of the Souls), will perform One Night Only during the ninth annual SolFest at Puerto Rican Traveling Theater on August 27th, 2026. For tickets and more information, visit SolFest 2026: TUESDAY | Welcome to Clowntown | The Sol Project

Picture this: you wander into an adorable birthday party-balloons, bright colors, giggling kids- when Pixie the Clown rolls in, beams sweetly, and pops a balloon with suspicious delight: 'Awwww, may it rest in pieces.' And just like that, you're launched into a rock 'n' roll ride through Tanya Perez's outrageous true stories of hustling as a party clown in NYC and Hollywood.

Fresh off its 2026 Orlando Fringe Festival run at the Orlando Shakespeare Theater, Welcome to Clowntown is an NSFW interactive solo show where Pixie spills the wild stuff while roping consenting audience members into unhinged party games. This mad‑capped adventure blends oral storytelling, clown chaos, and the survival grind of a Latina entertainer whose alter ego says the quiet part out loud about this topsy‑turvy world. With exciting new additions to the show, Leila Ghanavi (Sesame Street, The Turn of the Screw) will make a special appearance. The New York Times claims, 'Perez is lively, with a chuckle that's somewhere between the jovial trill of SpongeBob and the tee-hees of Skeletor.'

Welcome to Clowntown originally premiered during The Tank's 20th Season in New York City in 2023. This production incorporates design elements from the previous staging, including scenic design by Jennifer Varbalow, costumes by Lisa Renee Jordan, and producing support from Ryan Basham. Special acknowledgment: Orlando Fringe guest appearance by puppeteer Charles Healen.

SolFest is The Sol Project's annual Latiné Theater Festival, produced in partnership with Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater (Pregones/PRTT) and North Star Projects. SolFest is entering its ninth consecutive year under Adriana Gaviria's leadership, and aims to provide more opportunities to amplify Latiné artists, and to further cultivate our relationships and collaborations with Latiné artists both in New York and around the world.

Tickets are available for $25 with Community Sliding Scale tickets starting at $10. The performance schedule for Welcome to Clowntown is Tuesday, September 29th, 2026, 7 p.m., 60 minutes. Puerto Rican Traveling Theater is located at 304 W 47th St, New York, NY 10036.

Please note that this production is for 18+ audiences and includes sexual situations, potty-mouth language, and clowns.



Photo Credit: Phoebe Parker Photography

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