WE WILL ROCK YOU North American Tour's Cast Announced; Tour Set To Launch September 3

With the recent Oscar-winning film, "Bohemian Rhapsody," the music of Queen is more popular than ever. In 2002, many of those hits were compiled into a rock musical experience, WE WILL ROCK YOU, which will be hitting the road once again for a North American tour starting September 3 in Winnipeg, Canada.

Annerin is now excited to announce the cast: Trevor Coll as Galileo, Keri Kelly as Scaramouche, Krystle Chance as Killer Queen, Alysse Ernewein as Oz, Brian Christensen as Brit, Kyle Gruninger as Khashoggi, and Kevin Doe as Buddy.

Also new to the production is Music Director Stuart Morley, who was asked personally by Brian May to oversee the updated version. As he recently told the Calgary Herald, ""I've re-Queened the score. I've made it more like the original Queen. I went to Queen's studio and I listened to old vocals. This new score is far more accurate and authentic. When they were creating the original score for the musical, they made it more theatrical than authentic. I'm a purist so I want to bring the score back to its roots. I've been given access to tapes no one else has been given to work with. I feel this new version of the musical can be something not even Brian and Roger thought it could become."

While WE WILL ROCK YOU is a quirky, eccentric and heartfelt story of outsiders, it's also a creative cautionary tale for the cyberage. It reflects the scale and spectacle that marked Queen's live performances and earned the band its pinnacle position in rock history. The audience can expect WE WILL ROCK YOU to rock as fiercely as the best of Queen's concerts.

"Annerin is proud to be able to produce WE WILL ROCK YOU, and we are obviously lucky with our timing," says Jeff Parry, President Annerin Theatricals. "This is a show I have wanted to produce since I first saw it in London. My vision was to be able to produce it in such a way that it plays in soft-seaters as well as cut-down arenas. I thought that Queen's musical was for everyone and not just the typical Broadway crowd, therefore we're producing it in a way that can accommodate most buildings and audiences that want to experience the music of Queen in a uniquely theatrical manner."

Since 2002, over 16 million theatregoers in 19 countries have been thrilled by this awe-inspiring production which is based on the songs of Queen with a book by Ben Elton ("The Young Ones," "Blackadder, "Popcorn"). The original West End production featured music supervision from Brian May and Roger Taylor, and Elton fashioned this futuristic story around more than 24 of Queen's biggest hit songs including: "We Are the Champions," "Radio Ga Ga," "I Want To Break Free," "Somebody To Love," "Killer Queen," "Don't Stop Me Now," "Under Pressure," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Another One Bites The Dust" and, of course, "We Will Rock You."

With the Oscar®-winning film, "Bohemian Rhapsody," the music of Queen is more popular than ever. WE WILL ROCK YOU follows two revolutionaries, Galileo and Scaramouche, on a quest to save rock n' roll in a post-apocalyptic world where there are no musical instruments and rock n' roll has died. They join a small group of societal outcasts, the Bohemians, as they fight to take back the iPlanet from the all-powerful Globalsoft, led by the Killer Queen. They fight for freedom, individuality and the rebirth of rock 'n roll.

Prepare to Rock out to WE WILL ROCK YOU at any of the following stops, with more to be added in the coming weeks on the musical's website:

Tue 9/3 Winnipeg, MB. Centennial Concert Hall

Wed 9/4 Winnipeg, MB. Centennial Concert Hall

Thu 9/5 Winnipeg, MB. Centennial Concert Hall

Fri 9/6 Winnipeg, MB. Centennial Concert Hall

Sat 9/7 Winnipeg, MB. Centennial Concert Hall

Sun 9/8 Winnipeg, MB. Centennial Concert Hall

Wed 9/11 Moorhead, MN Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheater

Thu 9/12 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino

Fri 9/13 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino

Sat 9/14 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino

Sun 9/15 Cedar Falls, IA Gallagher Bluedorn

Tue 9/17 Joliet, IL Rialto Square Theatre

Wed 9/18 Champaign, IL State Farm Theatre

Thu 9/19 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center

Fri 9/20 Milwaukee, WI Miller High Life Theatre

Sat 9/21 St. Charles, MO The Family Arena

Sun 9/22 Sioux City, IA Orpheum Theatre

Tue 9/24 Casper, WY Casper Events Center

Wed 9/25 Bozeman, MT Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

Thu 9/26 Missoula, MT Adams Center

Fri 9/27 Boise, ID CenturyLink Arena Boise

Sat 9/28 Spokane, WA First Interstate Center for the Arts

Mon 9/30 Everett, WA Angel of the Winds Arena

Tue 10/1 Federal Way, WA Federal Way PAEC

Wed 10/2 Salem, OR Historic Elsinore Theatre

Fri 10/4 Las Vegas, NV The Orleans Hotel & Casino

Sat 10/5 Las Vegas, NV The Orleans Hotel & Casino

Sun 10/6 Bakersfield, CA Fox Theater

Tue 10/8 Stockton, CA Bob Hope Theatre

Wed 10/9 San Jose, CA Center for the Performing Arts

Thu 10/10 Fresno, CA Warnors Center

Fri 10/11 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater

Sat 10/12 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Sun 10/13 Chandler, AZ Chandler Centre

Mon 10/14 Prescott Valley, AZ Prescott Valley Events Center

Wed 10/16 Denver, CO Buell Theatre

Fri 10/18 Tulsa, OK Paradise Cove Margaritaville Casino

Sat 10/19 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre

Sun 10/20 Enid, OK Stride Bank Center

Mon 10/21 Wichita Falls, TX Wichita Falls Events Center

Tue 10/22 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thu 10/24 Cedar Park, TX H-E-B Center Cedar Park

Fri 10/25 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre

Sat 10/26 McAllen, TX McAllen PAC

Sun 10/27 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Center

Mon 10/28 Jackson, MS Thalia Mara Hall

Tue 10/29 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre

Wed 10/30 Birmingham, AL Alabama Theatre

Sat 11/2 Wilmington, NC Wilson Center (two shows: 2pm and 7:30pm)

Sun 11/3 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

Mon 11/4 St. Petersburg, FL The Mahaffey Theater

Wed 11/6 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

Thu 11/7 Raleigh, NC Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

Fri 11/8 Ocean City, MD Ocean City Performing Arts Center

Sat 11/9 Petersburg, VA VSU Multipurpose Center

Sun 11/10 Allentown, PA PPL Center

Tue 11/12 Oxon Hill, MD MGM National Harbor

Wed 11/13 Lowell, MA Tsongas Center at UMass

Thu 11/14 New York, NY Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Fri 11/15 New York, NY Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Sat 11/16 New York, NY Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden (2pm and 8pm)

Sun 11/17 New York, NY Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden (2pm and 8pm)

Tue 11/19 Rochester, NY Kodak Center Theatre

Wed 11/20 Lorain, OH Lorain Palace Theatre

Thu 11/21 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Fri 11/22 Mt. Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino

Sat 11/23 Mt. Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino

Sun 11/24 Van Wert, OH Niswonger Performing Arts Centre

Tue 11/26 Louisville, KY Palace Theatre

Wed 11/27 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

Fri 11/29 Windsor, ONT. Caesars Windsor Casino

Sat 11/30 Windsor, ONT. Caesars Windsor Casino (2pm and 8pm)

Fri 12/27 Calgary, AB. Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Sat 12/28 Calgary, AB. Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (2pm and 8pm)

Mon 12/30 Edmonton, AB. Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Tue 12/31 Edmonton, AB. Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (2pm)

Fri 1/3/20 Penticton, BC. South Okanagan Events Centre

Sat 1/4/20 Abbotsford, BC. Abbotsford Centre

Fri 1/10/20 Vancouver, BC. Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Fri 1/11/20 Vancouver, BC. Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Fri 2/7/20 Toronto, ONT. Meridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre)

Sat 2/8/20 Toronto, ONT. Meridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre, 2pm)





