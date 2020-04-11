WATCH: The Legally Blonde: The Search for Elle Woods Reunion Concert on Tonight's #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!

Click Here for More Articles on #54BelowAtHome

Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with Legally Blonde: The Search for Elle Woods Reunion Concert!

Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!

From Feinstein's/54 Below: Omigod you guys! In Summer 2008, Legally Blonde: The Musical - The Search For Elle Woods premiered on MTV and took the Broadway world by storm. Join the ladies of The Search For Elle Woods as they reunite at Feinstein's/54 Below for the first time! Featuring performances by Rhiannon Hansen, Autumn Hurlbert (Something Rotten!, Nobody Loves You), Natalie Lander (ABC's The Middle), Cassie Okenka (School of Rock, Wicked), Rachel Potter (FOX's The X Factor, The Addams Family), Libby Servais (Wicked, Lysistrata Jones), Lauren Zakrin (Cruel Intentions: The Musical, The Great Comet). Hosted by Paul Canaan (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), music directed by Daniel Lincoln, and produced by Jen Sandler.

Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.





