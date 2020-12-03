WATCH: Ten Minute Tidbits with Spencer Glass and Guest Rory O'Malley - Live at 5pm ET!
Rory O'Malley is stopping by this week's episode of Ten Minute Tidbits, live on our Instagram!
It's the Day of the Show Y'All host Spencer Glass is taking over our Instagram Live with his show, Ten Minute Tidbits, at 5pm ET!
This week's guest is Rory O'Malley!
Watch the latest episode with Andrew Barth Feldman below!
On Ten Minute Tidbits, Spencer is chatting with Broadway's biggest stars for 10 minutes on our Instagram Live about the lesser known facets of each stars' careers-- from workshops and labs to off-Broadway shows and audition songs!
Rory O'Malley earned Tony and Drama Desk nominations for his role in The Book of Mormon. His Broadway credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee; Off-Broadway: Newsical. Regional: Created the role of Richie Cunningham in Garry Marshall's Happy Days The Musical for Goodspeed Opera House, Paper Mill Playhouse, and recorded the original cast album. Carnegie Mellon grad. Rory is also co-founder of Broadway Impact, Broadway's response to the fight for marriage equality.
About It's the Day of the Show Y'All
The shows that viewers will learn about may appear familiar, but do they REALLY know these lesser known pieces? Every episode of "It's The Day of the Show Y'all" is an ode to musical underdogs that deserve air-time, beginning with a description of the show's plotline and detailing cast-spotlights, fun facts, and awards received. Concluding with a featured song from the musical performed by the host, Spencer Glass, this digital series is a must-watch for the little theatre nerd within all of us, or even for those new to the show biz scene! Follow along on Instagram: @itsthedayoftheshowyall.
