WATCH: Robert Creighton: Holiday Happy! on #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!

Click Here for More Articles on #54BelowAtHome

Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with Robert Creighton: Holiday Happy!

Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!

Broadway quadruple threat, Robert Creighton, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for the third time since his debut here which garnered him the 2014 Bistro Award for Outstanding Entertainer. This time it's a concert to celebrate the season: Robert Creighton: Holiday Happy!

Robert was most memorably seen as the title character in the hit off-Broadway show Cagney at The Westside Theatre which he co-authored, and most recently, he returned to Broadway as the Duke of Weselton in Disney Theatrical's Frozen at the St James Theater.

Musical director Matt Perri (Bandstand, Cagney) leads a swingin' trio through the set. The evening will be enhanced by Audrey Bennett, Mattea Conforti, Brooklyn Nelson, and Ayla Schwartz, the four rising stars who play young Anna and Elsa in the upcoming Disney's Frozen.

Robert will sing his favorite holiday tunes and also share some original music and stories. It's the perfect night to spark the joyful spirit of the season.

Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You