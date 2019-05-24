WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Stephanie J. Block

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Stephanie J. Block!

Quick Facts About Stephanie

Her Nomination: Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

The Show: The Cher Show

The Role: Star

Up Against: Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom), Beth Leavel (The Prom), Eva Noblezada (Hadestown), Kelli O'Hara (Kiss Me, Kate)

Did You Know?: This marks Stephanie's third Tony nomination. She also earned nods for her performances in The Mystery of Edwin Drood (2013) and Falsettos (2017).

Stephanie on The Cher Show: "I'm playing Cher, what? Still it comes out of my mouth and it feels wonderfully foreign to me."

Watch below as Stephanie tells us all about what this nomination means to her, how she's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!





