2019 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Stephanie J. Block

May. 24, 2019  

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Stephanie J. Block!

Quick Facts About Stephanie

Her Nomination: Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

The Show: The Cher Show

The Role: Star

Up Against: Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom), Beth Leavel (The Prom), Eva Noblezada (Hadestown), Kelli O'Hara (Kiss Me, Kate)

Did You Know?: This marks Stephanie's third Tony nomination. She also earned nods for her performances in The Mystery of Edwin Drood (2013) and Falsettos (2017).

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Stephanie J. Block

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Stephanie J. BlockWATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Stephanie J. Block

Stephanie on The Cher Show: "I'm playing Cher, what? Still it comes out of my mouth and it feels wonderfully foreign to me."

Watch below as Stephanie tells us all about what this nomination means to her, how she's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Stephanie J. Block
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles


10 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: BE MORE CHILL or HADESTOWN for Best Musical...

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • VIDEO: Watch Samantha Massell and Jimmy Brewer Sing From THE FLAMINGO KID
  • TBT: Patti LuPone Celebrates Opening of GYPSY on Broadway!
  • Exclusive Video: Watch 'Skid Row' From Stratford's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
  • VIDEO: Get A First Look At SIX the Musical in Chicago
  • BWW TV: Watch Maurice Hines Sing from GUYS & DOLLS in New Show at Feinstein's/54 Below!
  • BWW TV: Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'Since You Stayed Here' from Upcoming Show at Feinstein's/54 Below!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup