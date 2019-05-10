WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Jeff Daniels

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Jeff Daniels!

Quick Facts About Jeff

His Nomination: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

The Show: To Kill a Mockingbird

The Role: Atticus Finch

Up Against: Paddy Considine (The Ferryman), Bryan Cranston (Network), Adam Driver (Burn This) and Jeremy Pope (Choir Boy).

Did You Know?: This is Jeff's third Tony nomination. He earned nods for both God of Carnage (2009) and Blackbird (2016).

Jeff on This Role: "When Aaron Sorkin asked me to do it I knew that it was a role of a lifetime before I'd even seen the script. To get the opportunity to play one of the great American heroes and do our take on him... I waited 42 years for this."

Watch below as Jeff tells us all about want this nomination means to him, how he's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!





