WATCH: Mauricio Martinez on #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!
Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with Mauricio Martinez's show!
Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!
From Feinstein's/54 Below: "After starring on Broadway as Emilio Estefan and headlining the 1st National Tour of On Your Feet! for a year, Mauricio Martinez, the Mexican star of theatre, music, and television (currently starring in the Emmy Winning NBC Universo's "El Vato" on Netflix), returns to Feinstein's/54 Below after his sold out debut two years ago and his sold out evening last year with his solo concert De México To Broadway, where he takes the audience on a musical journey of his life & multifaceted career...and his "love affair" with New York.
This bold crossover talent, who made his sizzling Broadway debut 3 years ago, is a household name in Mexico & Latin America and has starred as the leading man in the Mexican productions of the Broadway musicals Beauty & The Beast, Saturday Night Fever, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Drowsy Chaperone, Sweet Charity, The Last 5 Years, and in plays like A View From The Bridge and more. Martinez sings music from such shows, and makes them his own.
Having also recorded 2 Latin Pop albums, which are available on iTunes & Spotify worldwide, Mauricio also gets personal and shares intimate memories that have shaped him into the man he is today.
Musical Director Jaime Lozano with special guests Orfeh & Mariand Torres."
Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.
