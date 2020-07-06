WATCH: Livestream No Exit Theatre Collective's Abridged, Pride-Inspired A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Tonight at 7 p.m. ET on BroadwayWorld

Tonight at 7 p.m. ET, No Exit Theatre Collective (NETC) will present William Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" in their live-streamed Fortnightly Reading Series: Pride Edition! You can watch the abridged, 90 minute version of the Shakespeare comedy

"A Midsummer Night's Dream" marks the second performance of NETC's Pride programming. Due to scheduling shifts brought on by on-going protests and calls for social justice, the second show of their Pride programming was pushed into July.

Watch the live-stream here at 7 p.m. ET.!

Via a virtual tip jar (on Venmo @NoExit-TC), you can support the company's work, and each show week, 20 percent of the tips go towards a charitable organization selected by the creative team. The remainder of that money is equally split among the artists involved in the production. This week, NETC is supporting Black LGBTQIA+ Migrant Project: a program by the Transgender Law Center. They selected this organization because of its focus on Black liberation, LGBTQIA+ protection, and immigrant rights.

On off-weeks, the funds from this tip jar go towards supporting the collective - buying rights to shows, upgrading our streaming capabilities, and expanding our team. Any funds that remain roll over to the following week's performance.

A Midsummer Night's Dream follows William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, Hamlet and Much Ado About Nothing and Henrik Ibsen's Hedda Gabler in our Fortnightly Reading Series.

William Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" is adapted by Caity MacNeill, and directed by Zeynep Akca, co-artistic director. The cast will feature Anthony Cornatzer as Theseus/Oberon, Emily Johnson-Erday as Hippolyta/Titania, Rachel Weekley as Egeus/Bottom, Arin Edelstein as Philostrate/Robin Goodfellow, Rachael Feldman as Hermia/Snug/Peasblossom, Angelica Sumner as Lysander/Flute/Cobweb, RJ Christian as Demetrius/Snout/Mustardseed, Angel Rafael Tavarez as Helena/Quince/Moth, and MJ Bird as Swing. Technical Directed by Ellen McAlpline, and Brennan O'Rourke is the Concept Consultant.

NO EXIT THEATRE COLLECTIVE is an artist-led theatre company in response to the Covid-19 pandemic helmed by artistic directors Ben Natan and Zeynep Akca. We provide a digital space for young theatre professionals to hone their craft, experiment, and continue working. We are committed to exploring the tools the medium of conference calls and live streaming provides us with through public domain plays and developing new works. We are also committed to gender- and color-conscious casting and staffing. As young professionals, we are determined to present our art authentically and unapologetically. For more information and live streams, see our Facebook page.

