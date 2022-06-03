WATCH: Hannah Corneau Stars in 'Getting Closer' Music Video

Songwriting team Will Reynolds and Eric Price, winners of the Fred Ebb Award for Musical Theatre Writing, have released of a music video for their song "Getting Closer" from their forthcoming musical Radioactive, performed by Hannah Corneau (Wicked).

The song features music by Will Reynolds, lyrics by Eric Price, and orchestrations by Tony and Grammy Award-winner Charlie Rosen.

Watch the music video below!

The audio recording of the song is being released simultaneously for streaming or download everywhere digital music is sold. Sheet music can be purchased at www.reynoldsandprice.com



The musical Radioactive tells the story of Marie Curie and the discovery of radium. Reynolds and Price were recently invited to give the keynote speech for an event hosted by WEST (Women in the Enterprise of Science and Technology) which examined the intersection between science and art.

Composer Will Reynolds said, "It was such an honor to talk about Marie Curie with a network of contemporary female scientists. As part of our presentation, we created a music video for one of Marie's major songs in our show. And we're now thrilled to share that song with the wider world."

"Releasing this song is bringing us one step closer to the world premiere production of Radioactive," Price added. "Marie and Pierre Curie collaborated for many years to cultivate pure radium and the process of building a new musical isn't so different. Along the way, there are always milestones to signal you're getting nearer to the finish line. Releasing this song is one of those moments."

Hannah Corneau said "I love singing Will and Eric's material and am so inspired by the way they've brought this brilliant and independent woman to life. Even though Marie Curie was one of the greatest minds in history, this song reveals her humanity, both her overwhelming commitment to science, but also the ache and longing inside her heart."



In addition to "Getting Closer," orchestrator Charlie Rosen is also working on Reynolds and Price's musical The Violet Hour, based on the play by Richard Greenberg. They hope to release that show's studio cast album, starring Tony Award-winner Santino Fontana, Jeremy Jordan, Solea Pfeiffer, Erika Henningsen, and Brandon Uranowitz, in the Fall of 2022.



Meanwhile, "Getting Closer" from Radioactive is available now.

Will Reynolds (Music) and Eric Price (Lyrics) won the 2018 Fred Ebb Award for Musical Theatre Writing and have been collaborators for the past fifteen years. They have written the musicals The Violet Hour, Radioactive, Around the World, and The Sixth Borough. They recently recorded a studio cast album of The Violet Hour featuring Santino Fontana, Jeremy Jordan, Solea Pfeiffer, Brandon Uranowitz, and Erika Henningsen. Will and Eric are songwriters on the AppleTV+ animated series Central Park starring Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr, Daveed Diggs, Titus Burgess, and Stanley Tucci. They also wrote the song "When I See You Again," which is performed by Laura Osnes on Broadway Records' benefit album Artists in Residence. In 2020, they were the recipients of a Lotte Lenya Award from the Kurt Weill Foundation. They were Dramatists Guild Fellows for Musical Theatre and are members of the Goodspeed's Johnny Mercer Writers Colony, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, and ASCAP. Eric and Will are both on the Musical Theatre faculty of Pace University and CAP 21/Molloy College. In 2020, they created the online Musical Theatre education platform This MT Space. Will is the composer/creator of The Greenwood Tree (based on Shakespeare's Sonnets), developed by the Stratford Festival in Canada and The Kennedy Center Page-To- Stage series. His song cycle Poems & Moon Songs has been produced as part of the Lincoln Center Songbook Series and the song "Tavern" (text by Edna St. Vincent Millay) was featured on Audra McDonald's album Go Back Home. Will's acting credits include the recently released Emma on Streaming Musicals, Daddy Long Legs (Off Broadway), Passion at Classic Stage Company (cast album on PS Classics), and the Broadway National Tour of Mamma Mia! He is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University and a member of the Dramatists Guild. Eric's other musicals include Presto Change-o, which was commissioned and premiered by Barrington Stage Company, Hello Out There, which has been produced throughout the country, and Emma!, which has been licensed by schools around the world. He also wrote additional material for the stage version of Clue, which is currently on a UK national tour and was recently named the #1 most produced play in American schools. For many years, Eric was the assistant to 21-time Tony Award-winning director/producer Hal Prince and worked with him on the development of new musicals that premiered in New York, Chicago, Washington DC, London, and Tokyo. He is a member of the Dramatists Guild, the Lincoln Center Theatre Directors Lab, and received an MFA in Musical Theatre Writing from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. www.reynoldsandprice.com / www.willreynoldsonline.com / www.ericpriceonline.com

Hannah Corneau made her Broadway debut as Elphaba in Wicked. She starred as Edna St. Vincent Millay in the critically acclaimed Transport Group production of Renascence. Previously, she traveled across the country as Yitzhak in the First National Tour of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Her Off-Broadway and regional credits include Daddy Long Legs, Evita, Fiddler on the Roof, Harmony (Ovation nomination), Les Miserables (Joseph Jefferson Award), Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, and A Little Night Music. She is a recording artist with multiple singles and is a founding member/vocalist with RANGE Music.