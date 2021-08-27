WATCH: Baylee Littrell Releases New Video For 'Some Guys'

The official video for Baylee Littrell's current single, "Some Guys" is out now. The video was produced by BriLeigh Productions and directed by Mason Hughes. It was shot during Baylee's first live performance of 2021 at Madlife in Woodstock, GA.

Watch below!

The song is off of Baylee's 2019 release, 770-Country and was written by Corey Crowder, Tyler Hubbard and Canaan Smith.

Baylee told Theboot.com that, he hopes fans take away a bigger message from "Some Guys" saying, "We're so afraid to be ourselves and afraid to open up - take that leap of faith to go ask someone out on a date, and he feels like it's a good reminder for himself, as well."

Baylee is currently in the studio working on his upcoming project. He told Theboot.com that, "It is very different, but yet similar some ways as a lot of the production is being done by Daniel Ross, who produced a lot of songs on my first album." "So far all of the songs I've recorded in the studio have been one hundred percent written by me. It's the first taste of true original Baylee Littrell Music."