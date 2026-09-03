Photos: See Julia Murney, Alex Wyse & More in THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Cape Playhouse

Check out production photos from The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at The Cape Playhouse!

The musical serves as the final production of The Cape Playhouse's 2026 season and is directed by Claybourne Elder, with choreography by Jeffrey Gugliotti.

The cast features Viveca Chow as Marcy Park, Tatianna Córdoba as Olive Ostrovsky, Raymond J. Lee as Charlito “Chip” Tolentino, Evan Tyrone Martin as Mitch Mahoney, Julia Murney as Rona Lisa Peretti, Khadija E. Sankoh as Logainne “Schwartzy” SchwartzandGrubenierre, Cody Jamison Strand as William Morris Barfée, Joel Waggoner as Vice Principal Douglas Panch and Alex Wyse as Leaf Coneybear. Lauren Marut and Leo Gonzalez serve as understudies.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee was conceived by Rebecca Feldman and features a book by Rachel Sheinkin, music and lyrics by William Finn and additional material by Jay Reiss. The musical follows six young competitors vying for a spelling championship as they navigate the pressures of winning, losing and growing up.

The creative team includes Anna Ebbesen as music director, Adam Koch as scenic designer, Annie J. Le as Costume Designer, Kat Zhou as lighting designer, Joanna Lynne Staub as sound designer and Stephanie Klapper, CSA as casting director.

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