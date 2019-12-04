WAITRESS to Hold Post-Show Q&A With Katharine McPhee, Drew Gehling and More
The producers of Waitress have announced a special Q&A event following the performance on Monday, December 9th. SiriusXM host Julie James will moderate the conversation with Katharine McPhee, currently starring as Jenna, and original Broadway cast members Drew Gehling, Christopher Fitzgerald, Molly Hager and Stephanie Torns. Audience members will also have the opportunity to ask their own questions of the cast.
Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "a??The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed by My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying run-in with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.
Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.
In addition to the Broadway engagement, Waitress is now playing in London's West End at the Adelphi Theatre, on a North American tour, will open in Holland in 2020, and Australia and Japan in 2021. A UK tour has been announced for 2020 as well. The show's producers are also in talks with over 20 international markets about future productions.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
