Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, June 24- Darren Criss, Jelani Alladin, Matt Doyle and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, June 24, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

9:30 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home- DANCE IT OUT! | Meghan Lynch - We'll start our mornings off together to hopefully make some space within ourselves for the day ahead, even when feeling perhaps physically confined. It may be useful to bring a notebook to each session because it'll begin with three remembrances of gratitude from the day before (and perhaps some journaling after the class is over). We'll then meditate using a different modality each day for about 15-20 minutes. Then, we dance it out. Because, honestly, it's just important to let off a little steam, purge any unresolved feelings, and get ready for an uplifting and productive day. Let's get those endorphins flowing from the get. click here

10:30 AM

Lincoln Center at Home - National Radio Series Program 39: Danish String Quartet: Beethoven & Nielsen. Enjoy the masterful artistry of the Danish String Quartet as they perform string quartets by Beethoven and Danish composer Carl Nielsen. click here

11:00 AM

Broadway Babysitters - Broadway Song/Story Time with Gilbert L. Bailey II click here

Ailey Extension - Age-Defying Stretches with Finis Jhung click here

12:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-COMMUNITY CLASS** 'Kinky Boots' Workshop | Nick Burroughs - Come and release your inner Beyonce as we dance a routine to Raise You Up, inspired by the Broadway Musical, Kinky Boots! click here

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest Darren Criss! click here

1:00 PM

R&H Goes Live! - The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization announced the eleventh video in their YouTube series R&H Goes Live!, a spinoff of their existing R&H Goes Pop! video series. To honor Pride month and the 50th anniversary of the NYC Pride March, the video will feature a conversation between Jelani Alladin (Frozen) and Matt Doyle (Company, The Book of Mormon) about love, equality and Pride. The pair will also perform their contemporary take on "We Kiss in a Shadow" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I. click here

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

Theater of War Productions' The Oedipus Project - A dramatic reading of Sophocles' Oedipus the King as a catalyst for powerful, guided conversations about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - Special guests TBA click here

Battery Dance TV- Improv - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- All Kids Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Breaking Into Broadway: What Does an Associate Do? - Learn about what a Broadway Associate Director does and how the experiences may vary. Megan will also discuss her role in the casting and rehearsal processes for SIX, as well as the work being done during the Broadway Shutdown. click here

TentTalks: Ryan Quinn & Christine Scarfuto - Ryan Quinn, our 2020 Bake-Off Director, and dramaturg Christine Scarfuto will join us to talk about their history with HVSF, collaborating on this year's Bake-Off, and the challenges + opportunities online staging can create. Christine has facilitated HVSF's Bake-Off for several years. Ryan, before directing, spent eight seasons acting under the HVSF tent - most recently in 2016's OUR TOWN. click here

The Show Must Go Online- Henry IV, Part 1 - Weekly readings of William Shakespeare's plays. Viewers hail from more than 50 countries, on 6 of the 7 continents. Created by actor-writer-director Robert Myles, the series is producing performed readings of the entire Shakespeare canon, with ten of the plays livestreamed so far, featuring over 200 actors and creatives. click here

3:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Kids Cardio Dance Party with Matthew Johnson Harris click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

5:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- 'Ensemble Singing | Nathan Lucrezio - Have you always wanted to learn the singing numbers from your favorite Broadway Shows? In Nathan's Broadway Vocal Class we will do just that! First we will focus on how to approach your voice through a proper vocal and physical warm up. Followed by working on a specific selection from a Broadway Musical. The focus is versatility, and understanding how to sing within an Ensemble. Reading music is a plus but not a necessity! click here

#HumpdayWithHampshire - The Actors Fund has teamed up with Schitt's Creek star, award-winning actress and Screen Actors Guild® Nominee Emily Hampshire for a new weekly live-streamed talk show. Special guests TBA! click here

MEMBER NIGHT HAPPY HOUR: A TASTE OF YORK - The York takes a week of from the weekly MTTP Showcases to provide a special Virtual Happy Hour event for York Members Only, on Wednesday, June 24th at 5:00PM. Director Bill Castellino (Desperate Measures, Cagney) and other York favorites will cook up and share recipes for some delectable appetizers, dinners, drinks, and desserts. Recipes will be sent in advance so you can join The York in a feeding frenzy. This will truly be a unique TASTE OF YORK. This event is available for Theatre Members Only (a Zoom Link will be sent in advance of the presentation). Become a member today at www.yorktheatre.org/membership click here

SigSpace - SigSpace is a home for live performance and events like concerts featuring new music, works-in-progress, storytelling, panels, social justice conversations, self-care activities and other opportunities to gather. SigSpace also continues to sustain Signature's lobby as a free public workspace and social hub for the NYC community. SigSpace launches with the generous support of The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Foxtrot - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Be Our Guest with Mauricio Martínez! - We're excited to welcome Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet!) to Be Our Guest this week! A series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We'll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives. Join live to ask questions! click here

6:30 PM

LiveTalks: Take 10 - The hosts of Ellis Conversations, Jamil Ellis and his father, retired Federal Magistrate Judge Ronald Ellis, discuss their podcast on the historical role of law in shaping the societal structures which act as barriers to attaining the American dream. They discuss why "legal" is not a synonym for "moral" and why law, a prime actor in creating the problems, can and should be a part of the solution. They are joined by CEO and founder of VoteAmerica, Debra Cleaver, as they discuss their recent episode on efforts to remove barriers to voting in America, ranging from the recent Wisconsin primary to the district court decision in the Florida felon enfranchisement case to the importance of vote by mail programs for the 2020 Elections. Join them for a lively discussion as they discuss their latest episode on voting as well as some highlights from the series which has been increasingly relevant as the country grapples with race relations in 2020. click here

7:00 PM

Quarantine Cabaret - Broadway vets Rachel Potter (Evita, The Addams Family), and Marty Thomas (Wicked, Xanadu, The Secret Garden,) have teamed up to present a weekly virtual cabaret series called Quarantine Cabaret. The two best friends have joined forces to appear in concert online, and each weekly show features a new lineup of guests. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Cardio Fitness Burst | Shaye Hopkins - This class will help strengthen the cardiovascular system, tone muscles, and boost balance and flexibility. Join Shaye as she cheers you on through a high energy, low impact cardio and bodyweight workout, focusing on core, strength and Fun! Fun! Fun! click here

HERE@Home- SOUNDSTAGE by Rob Roth - Rob Roth's SOUNDSTAGE, featuring Rebecca Hall, is an audio and visual performance poem. Using the language of cinema, the piece reflects and refracts a 'meditation on the muse' and her remedy for loneliness. Through a queer lens, the piece focuses on alternative realities blending and dissolving in a metaphysical and alchemic journey where sound, time, gender, and fantasy transform. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - #ConcertsForKids. The Villalobos Brothers fuse the richness of Mexican folk music with the intricate harmonies of jazz and classical music. click here

BLESSED OIL AND BROWN LIQUOR - From brown liquor-fueled basement parties, and spirit-filled churches: A black queer journey. click here

4 Your Information 3 - 4 Your Information is a show of 15ish presentations, each 4 minutes or less, from people who have a lot of really specific knowledge about niche topics. Maybe you'll hear about a mysterious unsolved mystery from 50 years ago in Australia. Maybe you'll learn about fish reproduction. There are probably other possible topics too, but that's just what's on my mind right now. You're gonna learn. You might laugh. Maybe you'll cry? There will be WordArt. And there will be cash prizes for the best presentations, as decided by a secret panel of judges! Hosted by Collin Knopp-Schwyn. Presenters include Mike Fracentese, Meghan Finn, Lizzie Bennett, Landry Levine, Talia Feldberg, Kev Berry, Pat Dunning, Hallie Ayres, Stevie Roetzel, Carinn Candelaria, Elizabeth Fetterolf, and Collin Knopp-Schwyn. click here

Quarantine Cabaret - Broadway vets Rachel Potter (Evita, The Addams Family), and Marty Thomas (Wicked, Xanadu, The Secret Garden,) have teamed up to present a weekly virtual cabaret series called Quarantine Cabaret. The two best friends have joined forces to appear in concert online, and each weekly show features a new lineup of guests. click here

HERE@Home- Sunken Cathedral (2015) - Bora Yoon - A musical and archetypal journey through the subconscious, Sunken Cathedral is a multimedia performance by Korean-American composer, sonic surrealist and TED fellow Bora Yoon, fusing voice, electronics, and instruments from various cultures and centuries with evocative video design. Set in a house where things are not what they seem, and whose architecture illuminates the various chambers of the mind, body, and spirit, each chapter of this work excavates blood memory, cultural identity, and the intersections where our greatest diamonds and demons are held. Directed by Glynis Rigsby, with projections by Adam Larsen, Korean dance and drumming artist Vong Pak, and the otherworldly kinetic sculptures by U-Ram Choe, Sunken Cathedral traces death, life, rebirth, and the cyclical and recombinant nature of our internal and external universe. click here

#LAOAtHome - Living Room Recital: Ana Maria Maryinez click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Saint-Saëns's Samson et Dalila Starring Elīna Garanča, Roberto Alagna, Laurent Naouri, Elchin Azizov, and Dmitry Belosselskiy, conducted by Sir Mark Elder. From October 20, 2018. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Vanessa Williams joined by LDF's Associate Director-Counsel Janai Nelson. click here

