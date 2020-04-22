Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, April 22- with Laura Bell Bundy, Jenn Colella and More!
Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 22, 2020.
What can you watch today?
12:00pm- Richard Ridge continues Backstage LIVE with the cast of Sing Street. Watch here!
1:00pm- R&H goes live with Laura Osnes and special guest Matt Doyle. Watch here!
1:00pm- Primary Stages hosts Lunch and Learn with Megan Carter. Watch here!
1:00pm- Isabelle McCalla leads a Broadway Snack & Chat with Broadway Babysitters.
1:00pm- New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram!
1:00pm- Richard Yoder leads Broadway Dance Party with Broadway Babysitters.
2:00pm- Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley will continue Stars in the House with The Little Dog Laughed. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!
2:00pm- Lincoln Center at Home continues as theater performer and Lincoln Center Teaching Artist Jeffrey Boerwinkle, or Mr. B for short, takes children and families through a fun, all-ages theater workshop. Watch here!
4:00pm- The Tank hosts CyberTank "Outdoors?", hosted by Collin Knopp-Schwyn. Watch here!
4:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!
4:00pm- Curtain Up! continues with Morgan Anita Wood, Vincent Jamal Hooper, Henry Mansfield, Monet Sabel. Watch here!
5:00pm- Humpday With Hampshire continues to benefit the Actors Fund! Watch here!
6:30pm- Feinstein's/54 Below's #54BelowAtHome series continues with I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been. Watch here!
7:00pm- The Tank hosts Flight Simulator Remote Readings: evenings of digital poetry! Watch here!
7:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!
7:30pm- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Offenbach's Les Contes d'Hoffmann (starring Anna Netrebko, Kathleen Kim, Ekaterina Gubanova, Joseph Calleja, and Alan Held, conducted by James Levine). Watch here!
8:00pm- Stars in the House continues! Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!
8:00pm- Ken Davenport continues The Producer's Perspective with Tony nominee Jenn Colella. Watch here!
9:00pm- Broadway Podcast Network will present a Legally Blonde - The Musical reunion, to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, featuring Laura Bell Bundy, Orfeh, Andy Karl, Richard Blake, Leslie Kritzer, Jerry Mitchell, Larry O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin, Heather Hach, and producers Hal Luftig, Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson and Dori Berinstein. Watch here!
Also- be sure to check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!
What can you watch anytime?
National Theatre at Home: Treasure Island
Deaf Broadway presents Into the Woods
Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom
Irish Rep's The Show Must Go Online
L.A. Theatre Works's "Set the Stage For Learning"
Primary Plus Virtual Master Class
What did you miss yesterday?
O'Malley sings from her living room!
Urinetown & more visit Stars in the House!
Glass unpacks and old musical!
