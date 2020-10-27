Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, October 27- with Kelli O'Hara, Cheyenne Jackson, and More!

What's streaming today? We've got the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, October 27, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Next Year, Some Year - "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will will broadcast a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying. For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight. click here

SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR - Bernard Slade's wickedly funny comedy explores a love affair between two seemingly ordinary people who meet once a year. SAME TIME NEXT YEAR deftly examines the monumental political, social, and personal changes that impact their lives over the course of 25 years. Full of clever dialogue, comical visuals, and unexpected admissions, this play will have you laughing one moment and wiping away tears the next. click here

4:00 PM

CyberTank Fast & Furious Afternoon Action Hour - The Tank's regularly scheduled weekly CyberTank Variety shows on Tuesdays at 4pm are now CyberTank Fast & Furious Afternoon Action Hours inviting their community of artists to draw inspiration from panelists dedicated to direct political action. 10/27 - Amplifying Activists Together, led by EllaRose Chary, click here

Lincoln Center Activate- Thinking Inclusive Design - Join accessibility expert Sina Bahram for a dynamic, interactive session about ways to ensure that project and programs are accessible across all stages of development. click here

5:00 PM

It's the Day of the Show Y'all - Need a new Broadway diversion to get you through the day? Check back today at 1pm to watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Which little-known musical theatre treasure will he uncover? You'll have to tune in to find out! click here

6:00 PM

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues - The 24 Hour Plays® bring together creative communities to produce plays and musicals that are written, rehearsed, and performed in 24 hours. click here

6:30 PM

The Bechdel Group's Fall 2020 Workshop Series: Molly Powers Gallagher's True Now - Molly Powers Gallagher's True Now A floundering recent grad joins a multi-level marketing scheme to pay the bills only to discover she's entrenched herself in a mad-as-hell Mom group seeking revenge for political corruption in the Department of Education. click here

7:00 PM

Radio Free Birdland- Matt Baker & Nicole Zuraitis - New York/Australian jazz pianist Matt Baker joins Grammy Award-nominated vocalist Nicole Zuraitis in "The Magic of Gershwin," a brand new project for the Radio Free Birdland series. "The Magic of Gershwin" is a whole new spin on the music of George Gershwin, interpreted in an intimate duo setting with two of New York's brightest jazz stars. The show includes music from Crazy for You, Porgy and Bess, An American in Paris and Concerto in F, plus other exciting gems from the classical and popular worlds of George Gershwin. The program will include "The Man I Love," "Embraceable You," "There's a Boat Dat's Leavin' Soon for New York," "But Not For Me," "Love Is Here To Stay" and "Home Blues," plus a selection of themes from the Concerto in F. click here

Broadway Buskers - Times Square's annual concert series celebrating the talented singer-songwriters of the theater community returns this summer. Moving to a virtual format this year, , Broadway Buskers has brought Broadway actors and composers to the Times Square pedestrian plazas to perform their own original music among the lights and energy of Times Square. While in-person events are on pause and Broadway remains closed for the remainder of 2020, theater fans can still watch and support the multi-talented Broadway community with these weekly virtual concerts. Guests: Juwan Crawley (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Aladdin), Cheeyang Ng (Eastbound, MĀYĀ), Anthony Norman (The Prom, Chicago Med) click here

A Touch of the Poet - Proud and tempestuous Cornelius Melody (Con) owns a run-down inn and tavern near Boston in 1828. Laden with debt, Con clings to his tenuous identity as a landed gentleman and war hero and chastises his wife and daughter for actions that expose the family's humble Irish origins. When his daughter, Mary, falls in love with a wealthy American guest at their inn, Con's pride drives him to an explosive reckoning with his true place in the New World. The team behind Irish Rep's acclaimed The Weir: A Performance on Screen returns to create a digital production of A Touch of the Poet, Eugene O'Neill's tragic tale about the immigrant experience and generational aspiration, first performed in 1958. The cast and creative team from Irish Rep's planned 2020 production, which was postponed due to Covid-19, have reconvened over Zoom to rehearse and reimagine the play for digital presentation. click here

Working - In a special arrangement with L.A. Theatre Works, Porchlight Music Theatre will host the first revised and updated version of this 1970s cult classic, based on the legendary book by Studs Terkel. With a cast of twenty, "Working" is a rousing musical for anyone who has ever punched a clock, a cow or a supervisor-or wanted to. "Working" debuts Friday, Oct. 16 at 12 p.m. Central and available for viewing on Vimeo for FREE through Sunday, Nov. 8. click here

Flight Simulator - Flight Recorder Poetry brings you the Flight Simulator Remote Readings: evenings of digital poetry by emerging artists, only at The Tank! Every show we'll bring you either extended sets by our featured readers, or an open mic that you can drop in to share your own work. Tickets available for $1, $5, and $10 & a cut of the box artist goes directly to our featured poets. Hosted by Mike Fracentese; featured poets announced in advanced of each show! click here

#LAOAtHome - Opera Happy Hour- This Halloween-themed episode has Jeremy Frank talking all about the craziest deaths in opera, from Dido and Aeneas to La Wally. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Handel's Agrippina Starring Brenda Rae, Joyce DiDonato, Kate Lindsey, Iestyn Davies, Duncan Rock, and Matthew Rose. From February 29, 2020. click here

Virtual Benefit Concert with Kelli O'Hara - Join us for a Virtual Benefit Concert by Tony Award winner and New York Pops Board Member Kelli O'Hara. Expect to hear highlights from Ms. O'Hara's Broadway career, songbook favorites, as well as original songs written by herself and her husband Greg Naughton. The outdoor concert was recorded live at the Riverside Yacht Club in Connecticut on September 12, 2020 in front of a small, socially distanced audience. Concert proceeds support The New York Pops orchestra and our PopsEd music education programs. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - It's a Reunion! Join Seth and James as the cast of the Actors Fund HAIR concert reunite with Julia Murney, Adam Pascal, Lillias White and Annie Golden. click here

The Producer's Perspective - Broadway Producer Ken Davenport chats with Cheyenne Jackson. click here

8:30 PM

Spring Awakening- presented by Capitol City Theater Company - The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, told by Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater through what Entertainment Weekly called, "the most gorgeous Broadway score this decade," Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable. The landmark musical is an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock and roll that is exhilarating audiences across the nation like no other musical in years. Featuring a pop rock score sung by an amazing cast AMAZING local actors this show is sure not to disappoint! Join Capitol City Theater Company and their group of students on their passage as they navigate teenage self-discovery and coming of age anxiety in a powerful celebration of youth and rebellion in the daring, remarkable Spring Awakening. All LIVE performances take place at the Capitol City Theater Companies Studio Located at 1742 N 48th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska and Streamed Nationwide through a partnership with Music Theater International. click here

The Poet's Tree - The Poet's Tree, hosted by Old Globe Teaching Artist, spoken word poet, and actor Gill Sotu, is a new program that takes a deep dive into the world of modern poetry and how artists tell compelling stories using only the power of the spoken word. Each week Gill will interview a poet and discuss their poetry style, how it is effective, tools they suggest to help the audience grow in their own work, and inspirations. Get swept away by the power of words and learn how to write your own poetry with weekly prompts! click here

Lessons In Survival- "Lie To Me" - Fueled by the urgency of our present moment, The Commissary, a multigenerational collective of more than 40 theatre artists, have come together to reinvestigate the words of trailblazing artists and activists who survived and created in times of revolution in our country. Baldwin. Giovanni. Davis. Lorde. Hansberry. Rustin. Hamer. In Lessons In Survival, a cohort of actors channel historic conversations, interviews and speeches, listening to original broadcasts on an in-ear feed and speaking exactly what they hear. In bringing these words to new life in the present, they ask what these voices can teach us about our country now and the opportunity for true change that stands before us. How might they propel us to look courageously at the effects of systemic racism, to imagine ourselves outside of its prescriptions, and to create, together, a shared future of collective liberation? click here

9:00 PM

4 Your Information 7: 4 Your Legislation - 4 Your Information, the show of four-minute presentations about really niche topics, returns for its seventh iteration: 4 Your Legislation, part of the preelection Fast & Furious countdown at The Tank. Enjoy presentations from Carinn Candelaria, David Lawson, Landry Levine, Mike Fracentese, Abby Mahler, and more on all sorts of politicsy things. Hosted by Collin Knopp-Schwyn. click here

