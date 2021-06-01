Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, June 1- Leslie Uggams, Sonya Tayeh, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway. Today (June 1) in live streaming: Stars in the House is bustin' out all over with Leslie Uggams, Capricorn 29 continues, Restart Satges presents dance by Sonya Tayeh, and more!

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

CLEAN - By Christine Quintana, directed by Lisa Portes, with translations by Paula Zelaya Cervantes, dramaturg: Anna Jennings. Two women from different worlds meet in the fake paradise of a Mexican resort: Adriana, who works at the hotel, and Sarah, who's there for her sister's wedding. Torrential rain, a father's death and the mistakes of a night bring them together ... but whatever they have in common, many cultural borders separate them. click here

Next Year, Some Year - "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will will broadcast a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying. For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight. click here

2:00 PM

Restart Stages Works & Process at Lincoln Center - Unveiling, scored by Moses Sumney with modern dance choreography by Sonya Tayeh, is an introspective exposure of the journey to self-realization. click here

7:00 PM

Boheme in the Heights - IN Series, Washington DC's standard-bearer for innovative opera theatre, presents BOHEME IN THE HEIGHTS, an animated, Spanish-language, Afro-LatinX reimagining of Puccini's classic opera. This film, created by young Baltimore animators and set in Washington, DC's Columbia Heights neighborhood in Winter and Spring of 2020, tells of the exuberant creative power of youth, of the transcendence love, and heartbreak of first loss. Available for FREE on INvision, IN Series' virtual operahouse without walls, starting May 27 at 7:00 pm. click here

Evelyn Rubio Live - Evelyn Rubio the sexy, sassy sax player and vocalist performs live on stage at McGonigel's Mucky Duck listening room in Houston Texas on June 1st at 7pm. Watch and listen to The Evelyn Rubio Band perform Evelyn's top blues and jazz songs including Port Isabel, I'm Gonna Love You Tonight, Meant To Be, and more. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Saint-Saëns's Samson et Dalila Starring Elīna Garanča, Roberto Alagna, Laurent Naouri, Elchin Azizov, and Dmitry Belosselskiy, conducted by Sir Mark Elder. Production by Darko Tresnjak. From October 20, 2018. click here

8:00 PM

La carta...Que harás? - Innovative! Exciting! Visually mesmerizing! These are just a few ways to describe "La carta...¿Qué harás?," a new work of in-person/virtual hybrid theatre being produced by Boundless Theatre Company. Boundless is collaborating with three fantastic artistic teams to adapt "La carta," a short story by Puerto Rican writer José Luis González, into three original performance pieces in different disciplines. Through music, theatre, and dance, three teams of artists have created and recreated this story of immigration, gender, survival, love, and loneliness onstage. The play is performed in Spanish with English subtitles. "La carta...¿Qué harás?" will explore what it means to be Puerto Rican, to leave one's home, and to face rejection, discrimination and abuse. Audience members will witness the stories of three different characters, each adapted by a separate team from the same source material. Each piece was developed collectively by a director, composer, performer and production designer, with only the director and composer serving as a throughline between the three pieces. "La carta...¿Qué harás?" will also invite audience members to participate in this process. Virtual audience members will witness a mix of live and pre-recorded elements, and will be given the opportunity to interact with actors in real time. Ultimately, it is the audience that will determine the outcome of each character's story. click here

Stars in the House - It's June! June! June! with Leslie Uggams! A special, newly edited encore presentation of past interviews with the incomparable Leslie Uggams. click here

Inherit the Windbag - Alexandra Petri's blistering satire and battle of wits between Gore Vidal and William F. Buckley Jr. has been adapted into an 8-part web series. A new episode of 10-20 minutes in length is released every two weeks and available to watch at your convenience through June 30th. click here

Capricorn 29 - On the eve of her 29th birthday, a Very Online millennial stumbles upon a curious conspiracy theory: the powers-that-be have initiated a new capitalist plot to eliminate unsuccessful 30 year olds. What sounds at first like the byproduct of someone watching too many dystopian films from the 1970s quickly proves harder to dismiss. And as the countdown to 30 begins, surviving and saving a generation may be the opportunity one young-ish adult needs to finally fulfill her rapidly fading potential. Unfolding in the form of a hallucinatory YouTube wormhole, CAPRICORN 29 is a micro movie musical that wrestles with the tyranny of age-based milestones. click here

Animal Wisdom - Do you believe in ghosts? Take a virtual front row seat for this original film of the acclaimed musical séance, Animal Wisdom, where singer-songwriter-soothsayer Heather Christian lays to rest the souls that haunt her. Christian shapeshifts between rock star, folklorist and high priestess as she conjures a constellation of souls in an effort to confront her family's mythologies. With raucous, ferocious music that fuses blues, gospel and folk, Heather Christian invites you to raise a glass to the unseen forces that shape our lives. Adapted from the stage production that had a sold-out and acclaimed run at The Bushwick Starr, Animal Wisdom offers a transporting experience where a concert becomes a mass, and a mass becomes a séance, all in your living room. click here