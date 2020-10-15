Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, October 15- with the Tony Nominations, Keala Settle and More!

What's streaming today? We have the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, October 15, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Mark Fisher Fitness Live Workout - Tune in for a 30 minute workout with the ninjas of Mark Fisher Fitness! click here

2:00 PM

The Greater Manchester Fringe: #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character called txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

4:30 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest Keala Settle. click here

5:00 PM

Ten Minute Tidbits - On Ten Minute Tidbits, Spencer Glass is chatting with Broadway's biggest stars for 10 minutes on our Instagram Live about the lesser known facets of each stars' careers-- from workshops and labs to off-Broadway shows and audition songs! Today's special guest: TBA click here

6:00 PM

CSC's Classic Conversations - MARIANNE ELLIOTT (Tony-Winning Director, Company) click here

THEATRE FOR ONE: HERE WE ARE - Theatre for One: Here We Are will feature microplays all written and directed by black, indigenous, and women of color in observance of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment which granted the right to vote primarily to middle and upper-class White women, while still leaving overwhelming numbers of Black, Brown, and Indigenous women disenfranchised. The eight writers who are contributing new works to Here We Are include Horton Foote Prize winner Jaclyn Backhaus, Lorraine Hansberry Award winner Lydia R. Diamond; two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage; Stacey Rose, who had two plays included in the prestigious 2019 Kilroy List; Obie Award winner Nikkole Salter; American Indian Movie Award winner DeLanna Studi; Golden Globe Award winner Regina Taylor; and Obie Award winner Carmelita Tropicana. click here

7:00 PM

Radio Free Birdland- KATE ROCKWELL - "Back to My Roots" will take you back to the "second Golden-Age" of Broadway musicals-the 1980s! Follow Kate on a journey through the shows that inspired her to leave the sane, stable world of "normal" professions behind and follow her passion to the Great White (Blonde) Way. After the successful release of her album of the same name, Kate is delighted to bring this intimate, socially-distanced version to NYC's historic Birdland, even if it took a global pandemic to get her there. Expect crowd favorites by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Bill Finn, Steven Sondheim and more! click here

Keep Music Alive Gala - The free event to celebrate incredible teachers and donors for their work in 2019-20, and look ahead to school year 2020-21. The evening will feature special appearances and performances from a line up of incredible guest artists, key words from ETM leadership, and hear directly from our teachers and students in the classroom. Guest artists will include the incomparable Quincy Jones, Broadway legends Norm Lewis & Kelli O'Hara, Grammy-winning folk-rock artist Marc Cohn, and internationally-renowned violinist Joshua Bell. click here

Broadway by the Decade - Porchlight Music Theatre is proud to present Broadway by the Decade, a virtual guided tour, directed by Michael Weber with Music Director Michael McBride, NOW - Oct. 25. In Broadway by the Decade, Artistic Director Michael Weber takes the audience on a tour of Broadway's history from the late 1800s to the present day. Weber shares the story of how the American idiom, the musical, was created decade by decade with many new musical performances starring Porchlight favorites performing songs from Show Boat, Girl Crazy, Funny Girl, A Chorus Line, Les Miserables, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Waitress and more. Broadway by the Decade is available for streaming every day through October 25. All viewing links will be available via email for 72 hours post-purchase. Tickets are $15- $50 and are on sale now at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org. click here

Give Me Your Hand - In this special engagement, two of Ireland's finest actors, Dearbhla Molloy and Dermot Crowley, take audiences on a virtual stroll through London's National Gallery, discovering afresh the Museum's masterpieces from Van Gogh and Van Eyck, to Rubens and Gainsborough. With humor and grace, Crowley and Molloy breathe fresh life into each painting's subjects with poetic stories from renowned Irish poet Paul Durcan. Irish Repertory Theatre is proud to present a virtual reimagining of this beloved production. Give Me Your Hand premiered in London in 2010 and received its American Premiere in 2012 in Irish Rep's W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre. Reservations are free but required to access this digital event. A donation of $25 per viewer is suggested for those who can afford to give. click here

7:30 PM

(TOTALLY) TRUE THINGS: A SOCIALLY CONSCIOUS STORYTELLING SHOW - We Are Still Human written and performed by Helena Lewis: stories about incarcerated women click here

We Are Still Human - We Are Still Human explores through narrative story telling, poetry, and monologues the marginalized voices of incarcerated women. Over the past three decades, the number of women incarcerated has increased by eight-hundred percent. This increase can be attributed to untreated mental illness, substance abuse, social and economic disparities, and tougher sentencing laws for women's drug offenses. However, the current correctional system does not take into consideration the gendered needs of women who are incarcerated and how their reentry into society can be hindered by unresolved grief and loss. Helena D. Lewis is a theatrical scholar-practitioner who uses qualitative research and social work theories to illuminate the nuances of social justice issues that impact marginalized and incarcerated voices. After obtaining her BA in Biology from Rutgers University, Helena developed, implemented and supervised a drop-in center for sex workers with substance use disorders (SUD) for the Community At Risk Reduction (CARR) Program in Newark, New Jersey and helped develop a vocational rehabilitation component for a Department of Corrections (DOC) Residential Community Release Program (RCRP) for women. A discussion following the performance moderated by host/producer Jude Treder-Wolff will include Justice Rountree, expert on mass incarceration and reentry click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Donizetti's Anna Bolena Starring Anna Netrebko, Ekaterina Gubanova, Tamara Mumford, Stephen Costello, and Ildar Abdrazakov, conducted by Marco Armiliato. From October 15, 2011. click here

Red Bull Theater- BULL SESSION | AMERICAN MOOR - An interactive discussion Keith Hamilton Cobb, original director Kim Weild, and scholar Erika Lin. click here

8:00 PM

Next On Stage - BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE is back for Season 2! We're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities! Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition. This week, find out which high schoolers made the cut for the Top 15! click here

Stars in the House - Celebrating the 2020 Tony Awards with special guest nominees - Part 1 click here

A WEST WING SPECIAL Benefitting When We All Vote - Standing in solidarity with the spirit behind National Voter Registration Day, HBO Max announced today that A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote will premiere on the platform on October 15, dropping just two weeks prior to the momentous national election. This timely special marks the first time in 17 years that the original cast of the Emmy®- and Peabody Award-winning hit Warner Bros. Television drama series will come together with creator Aaron Sorkin and executive producer/director Thomas Schlamme for a special theatrical stage presentation of the "Hartsfield's Landing" episode from the show's third season. The West Wing stars Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford and Martin Sheen will reprise their roles from the episode. click here

Phantasmagoria XI - Called "One of the most unique theater troupes in the country." by Good Day Atlanta, and direct from its ongoing sold out performances in multiple cities and states and 6 months of online streaming performances, Victorian Horror Troupe Phantasmagoria is proud to bring the eleventh main stage installment of their long running critically acclaimed series, to the 2020 Halloween Season n their first ever Virtual Online Theatre Event! The brand-new PHANTASMAGORIA XI "Plague Tales" thunders onto the virtual stage with 5 newly told Tales of Terror! Haunted Storytelling, "Phantastical" dance, explosive stage combat, puppetry, projections, Fire Dancing, Aerial arts and much, MUCH more combine to create a tapestry of elegant and whimsically macabre horror! Join Phantasmagoria's evocative troupe of storytellers, dancers, and chorus as they embark on their all new dark journeys through literary tales of terror, horrific folk stories, legends, and myths. From Edgar Allan Poe to Robert Louis Stevenson, to a mythical Plague Maiden and more this show is sure to set the tone for a truly Phantasmagorical Halloween season! click here

Zoo Motel - Visionary director, designer and performer Thaddeus Phillips invites you into the mysterious & playful ZOO MOTEL, an interactive and immersive theatrical event created for the here & now. Phillips brings his signature dazzling stagecraft direct into your home in collaboration with the mind blowing designer and artist, Steven Dufala (Designer of Geoff Sobelle´s Home and The Object Lesson). ​ Limited to only 21 audience participants nightly, who check into virtual "rooms", this wildly inventive exploration of the possibilities of live theater and the magic of cinema explores what connects us and is broadcast live and online from a small room in a village in South America. click here

8:30 PM

Lessons In Survival- Live Open Rehearsal*: Bobby Seale/Bob Costas (1992) and more TBD - Fueled by the urgency of our present moment, The Commissary, a multigenerational collective of more than 40 theatre artists, have come together to reinvestigate the words of trailblazing artists and activists who survived and created in times of revolution in our country. Baldwin. Giovanni. Davis. Lorde. Hansberry. Rustin. Hamer. In Lessons In Survival, a cohort of actors channel historic conversations, interviews and speeches, listening to original broadcasts on an in-ear feed and speaking exactly what they hear. In bringing these words to new life in the present, they ask what these voices can teach us about our country now and the opportunity for true change that stands before us. How might they propel us to look courageously at the effects of systemic racism, to imagine ourselves outside of its prescriptions, and to create, together, a shared future of collective liberation? click here

9:00 PM

The Space: Pavlo - Buckle in for a major musical extravaganza! For being all instrumental, Pavlo's Mediterranean music speaks for itself. Over the span of his 20-year career, Pavlo, the internationally renowned, award-winning recording artist, performer and songwriter, has released 15 albums and 3 very successful PBS TV Concert Specials. One of the most influential and respected guitarists of our time, Pavlo has made a name for himself by offering a musical amalgam he simply calls "Mediterranean music" - a blend of Greek, flamenco, Latin, and even Balkan flavors, wrapped in contemporary pop. Pavlo's concert will take you on a Mediterranean escape performing their signature feel-good music. OPA!! click here

