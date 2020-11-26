Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, November 26- with Josh Groban and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, November 26, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Thursday, November 26

7:30 AM

Gen Z Gen Dread - Jackson Canny: born in the year 2000, one if not the first of a new breed: Gen Z. Both the smartest and dumbest generation. So self aware, it hates the idea of being self aware itself. News is over before it even hits the airwaves. What are "Airwaves"? Who is satire and what does he want? Does the unknowable darkness that surrounds us know it needs to lay off for just one second? click here

9:00 AM

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parde - For more than nine decades, the magic of the holiday season has kicked off with the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year, the parade passes by for the 94th time, featuring its signature mix of whimsical elements and dazzling performances. The best of Broadway will once again be featured in NBC's broadcast of Macy's Parade with performances from the casts of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations, Hamilton, Jagged Little Pill, and Mean Girls. In addition, the show-stopping Radio City Rockettes will bring their signature magic to Herald Square. The CBS Broadcast will feature performances from the casts of Dear Evan Hansen and Come From Away. click here

12:00 PM

Broadway HD presents: Jesus Live on Stage - Filmed in front of a live audience, Sight & Sound's spectacular original stage production depicts Jesus' story as he befriends outcasts and heals the hurting. He challenges social norms and confronts hypocrisy, and the lives he touches will never be the same. click here

2:00 PM

The Greater Manchester Fringe: #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character called txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

4:00 PM

Josh Groban: HARMONY - Josh Groban will take fans on a virtual concert "tour" this fall with three new, intimate concerts filmed in-person and live streamed directly to audiences. Josh will perform a concert celebrating his brand new album, Harmony. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Strauss's Elektra Starring Nina Stemme, Adrianne Pieczonka, Waltraud Meier, and Eric Owens, conducted by Esa-Pekka Salonen. From April 30, 2016. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Spend a SAFE Thanksgiving with Stars In The House: Let's all eat and dish together! click here

