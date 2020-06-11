Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, June 11- with Wesley Taylor, Josh Groban and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, June 11, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

10:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Stretch/Yoga | Bethany Tesarck - Spend 30 min with Bethany as she helps you finish the day by centering yourself physically and mentally. IMPORTANT INFORMATION: This beginner yoga/stretch class is meant for everyone, with movement that will expand your stretching vocabulary and start your day feeling invigorated. click here

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Strengthen Your Turnout with Finis Jhung click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Storytelling and Repertoire - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Mark Fisher Fitness Live Workout - Tune in for a 30 minute workout with the ninjas of Mark Fisher Fitness! click here

A Rockettes Dance Class - A Radio City Rockette will lead a free live dance class. click here

Ailey Extension - BellydanceBURN with Janelle Issis click here

1:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-The Shakespeare Toolkit | Ben Boskovic - "All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players." 400+ years on, Shakespeare is still the most performed and known playwright of our time. Yet a lot of us might not be sure how to approach or understand his work. Ben will introduce you to the very basics of Shakespeare's language, taking you through a starter toolkit of skills you can apply to any piece of verse, prose or sonnet! Shakespeare is truly for everyone. So come along and join! click here

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom Printmaking in the Kitchen Workshop with Ms. Taryn (Episode 55). Create a series of prints using objects found in the kitchen click here

National Theatre at Home- The Madness of George III - Alan Bennett's royally theatrical modern classic, The Madness of George III, from Alan Bennett himself, Adam Penford (director), Mark Gatiss (King George), Debra Gillett (Queen Charlotte), Sara Powell (Lady Pembroke) and Arthur Burns (historian). click here

Stars in the House - Regional Theatre Spotlight On: CHANGE THE PERCEPTION with Denise Lee and guests click here

Battery Dance TV- Seanism - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Live with Carnegie Hall - As one of the country's premier singer-songwriters, Rosanne Cash has given voice to the American spirit for decades. With a focus on protest music-past and present-and its ability to bring people together in times of crisis, Cash and her notable guests explore the importance of music as part of our shared cultural history. click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Tango - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

CSC's Classic Conversations - Wesley Taylor (Indoor Boys, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Broadway Musical, The Addams Family) click here

7:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Scene Analysis | Sean Patrick Doyle - Learn the fundamentals of breaking down any scene by investigating the given circumstances in the play and asking essential questions. Our hour-long book work session will incorporate methods by American masters who expanded on Stanislavsky's method. click here

The Tank- Email Pro - Email Pro is a live performance in which Ivan Anderson writes and sends emails to strangers. The emails are 100% improvised and typically consist of the following: parodies of spam, parodies of self-help, absurd distortions of what it's like to be a person, and frantic attempts to tell the truth and be helpful. Audience engagement through the online chat have a significant impact on the course of each performance. The entire thing is like a glitched-out combination of talk show, email masterclass, and comedy meltdown. click here

New York Times Opening Night - New York Times Critic-At-Large Wesley Morris will be moderating a panel discussion with Broadway artists, responding to national unrest as part of OFFSTAGE: OPENING NIGHT. Featuring Celia Rose Gooding (Jagged Little Pill), Tony Award Winner Kenny Leon (A Soldier's Play), and Adrienne Warren and Daniel J. Watts (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) click here

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - Humanities Symposium Series: The Bronte Family and Wuthering Heights on the set of Wuthering Heights. Hosted by Robert Johanson with a "lecture" by Professor Elliot Engel, a tour of the set by designer Michael Anania, and readings from the literary works by Libby Christophersen, Mark H. Dold, David Ledingham, Jodie Lynne McLintock, Ruth Moore, and Elizabeth Roby. click here

7:30 PM

The Ailey Spirit Virtual Benefit - In the spirit and intention of Alvin Ailey himself, join us for an evening showcasing the beauty and transcendent power of dance to not only entertain but to unite, empower, honor, uplift and educate. The virtual performance will feature Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Ailey II, The Ailey School, AileyCamp and special guests, including Angela Bassett, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Issa Rae, Tim Shriver, Bryan Stevenson and Lorraine Toussaint! click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - John Corigliano's The Ghosts of Versailles. Starring Teresa Stratas, Renée Fleming, Marilyn Horne, Graham Clark, Gino Quilico, and Håkan Hagegård, conducted by James Levine. From January 10, 1992. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Genies In A Bottle with Juwan Crawley, James Monroe Iglehart, Michael James Leslie and Trevor Dion Nicholas click here

Movie Night with Josh Groban- Josh Groban in Concert - Stay at home and let Josh come to you live on YouTube for one-time-only screenings of all your favorite Groban concert films. A simultaneous Q&A will take place with Josh during all the movies, with him giving his personal running commentary throughout the film. click here

Joe's Pub Live - Tel Aviv-based singer, songwriter, actress, and cultural activist Mira Awad has collaborated with many International Artists including Noa, Idan Raichel, Andrea Boccelli, Bobby McFerrin, and more. Born in Rameh village in the Galilee to a Palestinian father and Bulgarian mother, she studied at the Rimon School for Jazz and Contemporary Music. Mira has developed a unique fusion of sounds, combining the East with the West, weaving the Arabic language and its oriental ornaments with Western harmonies, thus creating unique modern Arabic fusion music, with a rich tapestry of sounds. click here

Broadway's Next on Stage - Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, BroadwayWorld is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter a new, online musical theatre singing competition. Today, high school students take the stage! click here

10:00 PM

A Fireside Chat with Dipika Guha - San Francisco Playhouse Artistic Director Bill English and playwright Dipika Guha discuss playwriting, creativity, and the future of theatre in this half-hour livestream click here

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You