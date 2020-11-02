Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, November 2- with Rachel Brosnahan, Laura Benanti and More!

What's streaming today? Check it out!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, November 2, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Interrobang's Premiere Watch-Along: THE SPIN by Spenser Davis - At a time when live theatre is at a standstill, join members of Interrobang Theatre Project and the creative team behind THE SPIN for its premiere watch-along. THE SPIN is a brand-new dark comedy written and produced entirely for the virtual medium. September 2020. Politics are at a boiling point, COVID is rampant and Zoom calls are still the absolute worst. When the Public Works Director of a major city confesses to a horrible crime, a team of spin doctors are brought in at the last possible second to pull off a tough assignment: prepare the Mayor's top aide for a crucial news interview, distance City Hall from the controversy and point the public's attention elsewhere. And do it all entirely over video-conferencing. click here

SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR - Bernard Slade's wickedly funny comedy explores a love affair between two seemingly ordinary people who meet once a year. SAME TIME NEXT YEAR deftly examines the monumental political, social, and personal changes that impact their lives over the course of 25 years. Full of clever dialogue, comical visuals, and unexpected admissions, this play will have you laughing one moment and wiping away tears the next. click here

Working - In a special arrangement with L.A. Theatre Works, Porchlight Music Theatre will host the first revised and updated version of this 1970s cult classic, based on the legendary book by Studs Terkel. With a cast of twenty, "Working" is a rousing musical for anyone who has ever punched a clock, a cow or a supervisor-or wanted to. "Working" debuts Friday, Oct. 16 at 12 p.m. Central and available for viewing on Vimeo for FREE through Sunday, Nov. 8. click here

Bite-Sized Broadway: A Mini Musical Podcast Election Special - This week in lieu of its usually mini-musical format, Bite-Sized Broadway presents an election special, reminding people of the importance of participating in this election. click here

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Beth Malone - Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, the series offers viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! And, it's all LIVE! Beth Malone originated the leading role of Alison in the 2015 Tony Award winning musical Fun Home, which earned her a Tony nomination. She was most recently seen in the title role of the 2020 revival of The Unsinkable Molly Brown off-Broadway at The Transport Group, directed by Kathleen Marshall. For her performance as Molly Brown in that revitalized version of the Meredith Wilson classic musical, Beth was a 2020 Outer Critics Circle Award Honoree for Outstanding Actress in a Musical as well as a Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award nominee. Prior to that, she was seen as the Angel in the Tony Award Winning Broadway revival of Angels in America. She originated the role of June Carter Cash in Ring of Fire on Broadway, as well as the roles of Betty Jean in The Marvelous Wonderettes and Alison in Bingo off-Broadway. Other Off-Broadway and Regional credits include Fun Home (The Public Theater), The Unsinkable Molly Brown (MUNY St. Louis, Denver Center), Sister Act (Alliance Theatre), Annie Get Your Gun (CMT). On film, Malone can be seen in Taylor Hackford's The Comedian, co-starring opposite Robert DeNiro and Edie Falco. Other film credits include Hick with Eddie Redmayne, Twist of Faith, The Interview, and the upcoming Brittany Runs A Marathon opposite Jillian Bell. Beth appeared as the recurring character of Claudia Monarch (a surrogate Rachel Maddow) on CBS' Braindead. Other television credits include Bull, The Good Wife, Reno 911, Judging Amy, Laying Low, What's On?, One Minute Soaps and the Fox pilot Second Nature. She is the author and star of the critically acclaimed one-woman show Beth Malone: So Far. click here

6:30 PM

Sing Out for Freedom - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the New York Civil Liberties Union present their annual Sing Out For Freedom benefit concert. The broadcast will feature performances and appearances from Golden Globe and Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), Tony Award winner Laura Benanti (My Fair Lady), Tony Award winner André De Shields (Hadestown), Kelly McCreary ("Grey's Anatomy"), Tony Award nominee Adrienne Warren (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Tony Award winner Katrina Lenk (Company), Pulitzer Prize finalist Heidi Schreck (What the Constitution Means to Me), Tony Award winner Celia Keenan-Bolger (To Kill a Mockingbird), Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton), Tony and Emmy Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon (NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar"), Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes (Ain't Too Proud), Tony Award nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman), Obie Award winner Eisa Davis (Passing Strange), Aneesh Sheth ("Jessica Jones"), Amber Iman (Shuffle Along), Jo Lampert ("Transparent"), George Salazar (Be More Chill), Rebecca Naomi Jones (Significant Other), Jelani Alladin (Frozen), Mykal Kilgore (NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar") Treshelle Edmond (Spring Awakening), Raymond Lee (Groundhog Day), Larry Owens (A Strange Loop), Shaina Taub (Twelfth Night), Sasha Allen (Hair), Thursday Williams (What the Constitution Means to Me), Ty Defoe (Straight White Men), L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), Jomama Jones (Black Light), Gaelynn Lea (2016 Tiny Desk Winner), Mary Kathryn Nagle (Reclaiming One Star), Liana Stampur ("A Soft Place to Land") and Broadway Inspirational Voices. click here

7:00 PM

Broadway for Biden Phone Bank - Oscar®-winning writer Aaron Sorkin and Tony®-winning director Bartlett Sher, along with cast members from the beloved television series "The West Wing" and the Broadway company of Sorkin's adaptation of To Kill A Mockingbird (directed by Sher), will host Broadway for Biden's election eve phone banking event. click here

The Actors Fund Virtual Gala - The evening will celebrate The Actors Fund and the 35th anniversary of Career Transition For Dancers, a program of The Fund, while also honoring Tony Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick and Emmy Award-winning actor, producer, and business owner Sarah Jessica Parker; founding member and Artistic Director of Dance Theatre of Harlem Virginia Johnson; Tony Award-winning actor and Chairman of The Actors Fund Brian Stokes Mitchell; Academy Award-winning producer, co-owner of the New York Football Giants, and philanthropist Steve Tisch; and American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) President Richard L. Trumka as they receive The Actors Fund's Medal of Honor. click here

The High Captain - Joe Jatcko and Geovonday Jones/West of Center Productions In this searing political satire, several shipwrecked barge workers attempt to set up a government on their new island home, a task complicated by the fact that they're high on the barge's petroleum cargo. When challenges such as racism, civil liberties, and religious freedom arise, sides are eventually taken and an election is held to determine the new "captain" of the island. click here

Belly of the Beast - The shadow of the coming election looms large in this potential nightmare scenario for a country at war with itself. This new play by Margaret Vandenburg and directed by Lisa Rothe stars Daniel Dae Kim, Joel de la Fuente, Carrie Preston, Antonia Thomas and Tamlyn Tomita. Profits benefit The Creative Coalition. click here

WHAT THE HELL IS A REPUBLIC, ANYWAY? - The Election - In this tumultuous moment for American democracy, playwrights Denis O'Hare and Lisa Peterson find it increasingly urgent to focus on what America can learn from the republic that inspired ours: the Roman Republic. This political entity lasted for nearly 500 years before it slid into an autocratic empire. As they dive deep into this history, O'Hare and Peterson expose their own process, demonstrating the difficulties around collaboration. They ask: is it possible to reach consensus? How can two points of view converge in a united vision? Can a democratic system sustain itself in a just way? Is there any way our republic can survive? click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Handel's Rodelinda Starring Renée Fleming, Stephanie Blythe, Andreas Scholl, Iestyn Davies, Joseph Kaiser, and Shenyang, conducted by Harry Bicket. From December 3, 2011. click here

8:00 PM

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here

Joe's Pub Live- PUBLIC FORUM: WE THE PEOPLE - Public Forum: WE THE PEOPLE is a pre-election night celebration of community, solidarity and hope, directed by Will Davis and featuring Tony Award nominee Adrienne Warren (Tina), Tony and Emmy nominated actor Brandon Victor Dixon (NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar), performer and 2020 TED Fellow Jomama Jones, and more. Through testimony, video postcards, music, and poetry, Public Forum: WE THE PEOPLE will connect the hearts and minds of communities across the country in the spirit of resilience and resistance. Join us as we take a collective breath and move toward the future - together. WE THE PEOPLE wants to hear from YOU! Submit a video creating your own preamble, starting with the words "We The People..." by Friday, October 23 for a chance to be featured in the event. click here

8:30 PM

Old Globe's Voces de la Comunidad - Crowd-favorite playwriting workshop, Community Voices, will premiere its Spanish version: Voces de la Comunidad with hosts and Teaching Artists Valeria Vega and Gerardo Flores Tonella for weekly workshops! click here

9:30 PM

Old Globe's Reflecting Shakespeare TV - Originally created for those currently experiencing incarceration, it has proven to nurture empathy and allow participants to gain tools for self-expression through theatre-based activities, self-reflection, personal writing, and exploration of Shakespeare's text and characters. Through videos featuring Arts Engagement Programs Manager Erika Phillips, Master Teaching Artist James Pillar, and Teaching Artist Niki Martinez, those inside will continue to participate via California State Prisons' institutional TV. And for the first time since its conception in 2016, those on the outside can journey along to discover for themselves how to create a point of connection to humanity through Shakespeare. click here

