Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, June 22- Andrea Burns, Michael Riedel, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, June 22, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- 'In The Heights' Workshop | Sarah Crane - High energy and really fun routine inspired by In The Heights on Broadway to Benny's Dispatch! Advanced dancers will be able to take on the full challenges of the choreography, and Sarah will break it down for beginners. Everyone will finish with a combo from the show. IMPORTANT INFORMATION: Open to all ability levels! click here

1:00 PM

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Ballet Technique with Bethany - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

BroadwayWorld Book Club - Michael Riedel starts the discussion on Razzle Dazzle: The Battle for Broadway. Tune in for a live chat about Chapters 7-9. click here

The Seth Concert Series - Jessie Mueller (Rerun) - The concert series that premiered as "Broadway @ The Art House" and now entering its tenth anniversary season is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! click here

Battery Dance TV- Hip Hop for Kids - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Acting Through Song | Josh Lamon - Josh has been one of New York City's top audition coaches and is thrilled to taking this adventure with you. Josh approaches his coaching as a mentor would. Not just caring about the material and the specific audition but also the performer and their future goals helping assist them make a war plan for how to conquer this city one step at a time. His clients have booked principal roles in: West Side Story (Film and 2019 Revival), Rise (NBC), Inside Amy Schumer, Frozen (Broadway and Tour), Mean Girls (Broadway And Tour), Wicked (Broadway and Tour) and countless others. www.JoshLamon.com click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

A DEMON ON MY LIFE - Online Performance of A Demon on My Life, a new play by JB Bruno that sheds light on ME/CFS (Chronic Fatigue Syndrome). Liz, a dancer in her thirties, has learned that her ME/CFS (Chronic Fatigue Syndrome) has reached a stage where she cannot expect it to get any better. As Liz and her husband, Mark, navigate the caregiver/caretaker relationship, they must deal with an illness doctors often misdiagnose and the world misunderstands. click here

6:00 PM

Ailey Extension - West African with Maguette Camara click here

Battery Dance TV- Salsa - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:00 PM

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - New Voices 2010: Pure Imagination. The annual New Voices concert is the culmination of Paper Mill Playhouse's Summer Musical Theater Conservatory, featuring 120 talented student performers ages 10-18, directed and choreographed by Paper Mill Playhouse's professional artistic staff. click here

#LAOAtHome - Living Room Recital: Erica Petrocelli and Louis Lohraseb click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Beginner Ballet | Ashley Andrews - Ballet is not as scary as you may think! Come join Ashley for Ballet Barre for beginners for a fun easy introduction into the world of ballet. Hope to see you there :-) click here

Brave Smiles...Another Lesbian Tragedy by The Five Lesbian Brothers - Reuniting original collaborative writers The Five Lesbian Brothers-Maureen Angelos, Babs Davy, Dominique Dibbell, Peg Healey, and Tony winner Lisa Kron-the play will be directed by Leigh Silverman. The presentation is a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. click here

DESPERATELY SEEKING THE EXIT: ONLINE LIVE - This high-octane, comical solo train ride fills in the blanks of how Peter Michael Marino's $6 million "Desperately Seeking Susan" musical was made and unmade. From hatching the idea, to deals with producers, MGM, Debbie Harry & Blondie (who wrote the music), and even Madonna...all the way to thrilling workshops, dangerous previews, scathing reviews, closing night, and beyond. click here

7:30 PM

Red Bull Theatre Presents "I'LL DROWN MY BOOK" - three-time Tony Award-nominee and three-time Emmy Award-nominee KATE BURTON will join host NATHAN WINKELSTEIN, Red Bull's Associate Producer, for a conversation focused on Prospero's famous ending soliloquy from Shakespeare's The Tempest. Burton performed the role of Prospera in 2018 at The Old Globe in San Francisco under the direction of Joe Dowling. She'll read passages from the play and discuss her thoughts on the text, character, and gender in Shakespeare. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's La Traviata Starring Sonya Yoncheva, Michael Fabiano, and Thomas Hampson, conducted by Nicola Luisotti. From March 11, 2017. click here

POLAR BEARS, BLACK BOYS & PRAIRIE FRINGED ORCHIDS by Vincent Terrell Durham - A liberal white couple open the doors of their renovated Harlem brownstone to host a cocktail party for a Black Lives Matter activist, his gay white lover, a sistah named Shemeka and the mother of a slain 12 year-old black boy. A night of cocktails and conversation spark emotional debates ranging from under-weight polar bears, Lana Turner, saving the planet, gentrification, racial identity and protecting the lives of black boys. Featuring: Carrie Paff, Michael Ray Wisely, Britney Frazier, Jennifer Bradford, Rodney E. Jackson, Jr., Patrick Russell, and Gabriel Q. Solomon. Approx. running time: 75 minutes. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Guest Host Andréa Burns and guests click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Coppélia (1978)-George Balanchine's and Alexandra Danilova's comic ballet, with music by Léo Delibes, centers on a mechanical girl with whom the hero falls in love. click here

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here

(MY) IMMORTAL: THE WEB SERIES - It's gonna be SO GOFFIK! Come watch the popular web series based on the notoriously terrible Harry Potter fanfiction and stick around for a Q&A with writer/director, Brian McLellan, and star, Justine Cargo! My Immortal has long been reviled as the worst fanfiction ever written. An internet legend, no one knows who wrote it, and it is hotly debated whether it was an earnest work of awful prose by a teenage girl or an elaborate hoax meant to enrage the fandom community. Emleigh Wolf hosts a watch party of the web series and talks to Brian McLellan and Justine Cargo about bringing Enoby Darkness Dementia Raven Way to life! click here

8:15 PM

BIG GAY LOVE STORY, THE MUSICAL - Big Gay Love Story, The Musical follows a group of friends living in Los Angeles as they try to navigate love and all that goes with it in today's confusing dating culture. The story centers around Mark and David, who have been together since college. We also meet their friends Sean, Jenna, and Peter, as well as a new face, Seth, who causes trouble for Mark and David right from the start. In spite of fights, breakups, hook ups, and new relationships, each character uncovers what they needed all along, whether it be a loving partner, or a true sense of self love. click here

9:15 PM

Muny Magic in Your Home - After starring as Buddy and the Crickets in The Muny's 2015 summer blockbuster Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, Andy Christopher, Joe Cosmo Cogen, Kyle Lacy and Nathan Yates Douglass give an electrifying performance in the highest-attended Muny Magic at The Sheldon to date. click here

9:30 PM

IT'S NOT ME, IT'S YOU: A PARADISE LOST REIMAGINING - A queer take on the story of Lucifer's fall from grace and the War in Heaven. When Lucifer defies God's authority and is cast from Heaven, the other angels must examine their true beliefs and their relationships. Choices are made, loyalties tested, and identities questioned. click here

