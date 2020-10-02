Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, October 2- with Michael Ball, Next On Stage: Dance Edition, and More!

What's streaming today? Find out!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, October 2, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

10:00 AM

Emily in Paris on Netflix - Lily Collins stars as Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company - and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy. Emily's new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances. click here

2:00 PM

Watford Fringe: #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character called txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Heathers Workshop | Jodie Steele - Come sweat it out with me, Jodie Steele! I'll start off with a workout inspired warm up and then take you through a routine inspired by one of the shows I have been in. We will talk about stylistic qualities and character work within the physicality of the routine! click here

Michael Ball: Past & Present Tour - Live - Michael Ball has enjoyed an immensely successful and varied career over the last 20 years both in the West End and on the concert stage, working with some of the 20th century's most prolific musical theatre composers. This legendary 2009 show celebrates 25 years of Michael's music, filmed at the Royal Albert Hall and featuring performances of songs from musicals Hairspray, Jesus Christ Superstar, Les Misérables, as well as music by the likes of Queen and Supertramp. click here

Lincoln Center at Home- Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom Rerun: Daily Rituals Workshop (Episode 61) - Explore daily rituals by creating visual narratives and choreographies based on everyday objects found at home. click here

2:30 PM

TONIGHT AT THE LONDON COLISEUM- Cassidy Janson - Seven intimate acoustic concerts will be streamed over a week with each night being headlined by a different leading musical theatre artist - Sharon D. Clarke, Kerry Ellis, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Cassidy Janson, Ramin Karimloo and Sharon Sexton & Rob Fowler. One of the seven concerts will be a performance of a new British musical, After You, written by Alex Parker and Katie Lam and starring Alexia Khadime and Bradley Jaden. The Creative Supervisor for the concerts will be Annabel Mutale Reed. click here

4:00 PM

Marie's Crisis Weekend Warm-Up - Stuck inside and dying for a reason to sing out? Well get your vocal chords stretched and ready, because you're about to belt your way into this weekend! click here

5:00 PM

Virtual Halston - VIRTUAL HALSTON was created to provide much-needed laughter in a dark, uncertain time, has indeed, provided respite to thousands of viewers each week. Special guest BeBe Winans. click here

7:00 PM

DON JUAN by Juan Ramirez, Jr. (Play Reading) - Juan has proposed to Francesca, but she's unsure of his true commitment. Francesca decides to use a grad school film exercise as an excuse to meet his exes and find out everything there is know about her prospective fiancé. In doing so, she uses the audiences as a sounding board to gain insight. click here

Help Wanted Virtual Reading - Written by Agyeiwaa Asante and Directed by Elisabeth Christie, 'Help Wanted' shares the story of a young couple, Deana (Rama Orleans-Lindsay), a successful business owner, and Prince (Nathaniel J Ryan), a local university professor, hits a bump in their marriage. Desperate to find a compromise they enlist the help of a sexual surrogate, Sadira (Nicole Michel Toum), a young academic just trying to make ends meet. As Deana battles her chronic pain and the lines between business and pleasure are blurred, can they find peace in this compromise? click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Mozart's Don Giovanni Starring Marina Rebeka, Barbara Frittoli, Mojca Erdmann, Ramón Vargas, Mariusz Kwiecień, Luca Pisaroni, and Štefan Kocán, conducted by Fabio Luisi. From October 29, 2011. click here

8:00 PM

Next On Stage: Dance Edition - Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers. Those moving on to the next round each week will have Friday through Monday to record and submit a new song, fitting within a specified theme, for the next round of the competition! Today we meet the Top 3 College finalists! click here

Stars in the House - MEAN GIRLS Day Eve with Erika Henningsen, Kate Rockwell, Grey Henson and Taylor Louderman click here

Get Out the Vote - Dance Lab New York, the first and only organization dedicated to promoting the art form of choreography, will partner with Supermajority, a women's equality organization made up of women of all backgrounds, races, and ages, running the largest woman to woman voter engagement program, for an exciting "Get Out the Vote" virtual fundraiser on Friday, October 2 at 8 PM ET, uniquely celebrating the Intersection of Art and Activism. Hosted by dance superstar Misty Copeland, the ticketed event will feature special appearances by actress and activist Jane Fonda and Supermajority co-founder Cecile Richards. click here

The Tribute Artist - This show, originally presented in their 2013/2014 Season, features Busch as an out-of-work female impersonator who, when his elderly landlady dies in her sleep, takes on her identity in order to hang on to her valuable Greenwich Village townhouse. This 'perfect' scheme goes awry and leads to a wild path of twists and reversals plotted by an eccentric rogues gallery of outrageous schemers. Expect Busch's signature blend of quick-witted banter and gender-bending hijinks in this play by the master of farce. Opening Night will include an exclusive post-performance talkback and online celebration via Zoom with members of the cast and artistic staff. click here

Zoo Motel - Visionary director, designer and performer Thaddeus Phillips invites you into the mysterious & playful ZOO MOTEL, an interactive and immersive theatrical event created for the here & now. Phillips brings his signature dazzling stagecraft direct into your home in collaboration with the mind blowing designer and artist, Steven Dufala (Designer of Geoff Sobelle´s Home and The Object Lesson). ​ Limited to only 21 audience participants nightly, who check into virtual "rooms", this wildly inventive exploration of the possibilities of live theater and the magic of cinema explores what connects us and is broadcast live and online from a small room in a village in South America. click here

Correspondences - #stillHERE IRL- In Real Life experience takes us to Manhattan's Astor Place next month! Join HARP artists Ximena Garnica and Shige Moriya in opening inquiries into animate life and environmental ethics with Correspondences. This installation performance and public engagement piece offer multiple entry points both online and in socially-distanced real life. #correspondencesNYC #LEIMAYworks click here

9:00 PM

The Space: Carrie St. Louis - Returning to Vegas for the first time since opening Rock of Ages at the Venetian in 2012, Carrie St. Louis is excited to perform some of her favorite songs at The Space! She's best known for starring on Broadway as Glinda in Wicked, Lauren in Kinky Boots and Sherrie in Rock of Ages. From belting 80's rock to floating across the stage in a giant bubble, Carrie has been praised for her vocal range, emotional depth and hilarious physical comedy. She can't wait to bring her goofy personality and backstage stories to your living room! click here

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You