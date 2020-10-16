Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, October 16- with STICKS & STONES, Next on Stage, and More!

What's streaming today? We've got the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, October 16, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

10:00 AM

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME on Prime Video - A filmed version of the critically-acclaimed, award-winning play What the Constitution Means to Me, created by and starring Heidi Schreck, will premiere Oct. 16, 2020, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. In the final, record-breaking week of its hit Broadway run, director Marielle Heller (director of Oscar-nominated films A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and Can You Ever Forgive Me?) captured the play at the Helen Hayes Theater. click here

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars. Special guest: Jennifer Holliday! click here

Working - In a special arrangement with L.A. Theatre Works, Porchlight Music Theatre will host the first revised and updated version of this 1970s cult classic, based on the legendary book by Studs Terkel. With a cast of twenty, "Working" is a rousing musical for anyone who has ever punched a clock, a cow or a supervisor-or wanted to. "Working" debuts Friday, Oct. 16 at 12 p.m. Central and available for viewing on Vimeo for FREE through Sunday, Nov. 8. click here

Shipwreck - The Public Theater's free digital fall season will continue with the New York Premiere of Audio Play SHIPWRECK, by Anne Washburn. Directed by Saheem Ali, the four-part podcast production will be released starting October 16. The complete cast includes Mia Barron (Mare), Brooke Bloom (Allie), Phillip James Brannon (Bush), Bill Camp (Trump), Rob Campbell (Jim), Raúl Esparza (Luis), Sue Jean Kim (Jools), Jenny Jules (Trump's Secretary), Bruce McKenzie (Lawrence), Joe Morton (James Comey), Jeremy Shamos (Andrew), and Rich Topol (Richard) click here

1:00 PM

Flight - Flight engenders a new form of theatrical space that is live, interactive, and global in scope. The episodic work brings together performers and audiences in real space and from all over the world in order to investigate expansive global issues. The core of the work is conversations with humans from various cultures that are mixed into a fantastical, virtual, audio/visual world created in real time. This new form of live performance seeks to break down borders between countries and cultures in both the form and content of the work. click here

2:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars. Special guest: John McDaniel, George Salazar, Javier Munoz and Joshua Colley of Sticks & Stones! click here

Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of The War of The Worlds: Alive on Stage! - In 1978 Jeff Wayne composed and produced one of the most ground-breaking and bestselling musical works of all time with over 16 million albums sold to date. In 2006 Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of The War of The World took to the stage for the first time with audiences and critics praising its innovative use of music, technology, live performance and special effects. Today, it remains one of the most trailblazing live shows of all time, soon to mark 16 years of extraordinary live tours. In 2012 The New Generation DVD was released with new technology and effects plus an all-star cast featuring: Liam Neeson seen in advanced 3D holography - recording, stage and screen star Jason Donovan, Kaiser Chiefs' Ricky Wilson, Wet Wet Wet's Marti Pellow, Jettblack's Will Stapleton, Wicked's Kerry Ellis, and the 9-piece Black Smoke Band, the symphonic ULLAdubULLA Strings conducted by Jeff Wayne - plus the incredible 3-tonne 35-foot tall Martian Fighting Machine firing real Heat Ray flames over the audience. click here

2:30 PM

TONIGHT AT THE LONDON COLISEUM- Sharon Sexton & Rob Fowler - Seven intimate acoustic concerts will be streamed over a week with each night being headlined by a different leading musical theatre artist - Sharon D. Clarke, Kerry Ellis, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Cassidy Janson, Ramin Karimloo and Sharon Sexton & Rob Fowler. One of the seven concerts will be a performance of a new British musical, After You, written by Alex Parker and Katie Lam and starring Alexia Khadime and Bradley Jaden. The Creative Supervisor for the concerts will be Annabel Mutale Reed. click here

5:00 PM

Virtual Halston - VIRTUAL HALSTON was created to provide much-needed laughter in a dark, uncertain time, has indeed, provided respite to thousands of viewers each week. Special guest TBA click here

7:00 PM

Next On Stage - BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE is back for Season 2! We're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities! Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition. This week, find out which college students made the cut for the Top 15! click here

Broadway by the Decade - Porchlight Music Theatre is proud to present Broadway by the Decade, a virtual guided tour, directed by Michael Weber with Music Director Michael McBride, NOW - Oct. 25. In Broadway by the Decade, Artistic Director Michael Weber takes the audience on a tour of Broadway's history from the late 1800s to the present day. Weber shares the story of how the American idiom, the musical, was created decade by decade with many new musical performances starring Porchlight favorites performing songs from Show Boat, Girl Crazy, Funny Girl, A Chorus Line, Les Miserables, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Waitress and more. Broadway by the Decade is available for streaming every day through October 25. All viewing links will be available via email for 72 hours post-purchase. Tickets are $15- $50 and are on sale now at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org. click here

VIRTUE - A film play adapted for virtual viewing by Emily Bohannon and directed by Valentina Fratti. When her empowerment guru boss outsources her bookkeeping job to the Philippines, Keira is forced to train her replacement, Efren. As she attempts to "get into agreement," Keira must redefine her self worth, recognize her limitations, and discover what she values most in the world. Starring Paten Hughes, Margaret Colin, Joshua Henry, Devin Ilaw, and Zoe Anastassiou with Dan Abeles, Jasmine Batchelor, Patricia Black, Linda Powell, and Auden Thornton. Produced by Corey Tatarczuk, Paten Hughes, Adrian Selkowitz, Rufus Lusk, and Michael Melamedoff. Edited by Rebecca Beluk with Production Design by Angel Herrera and GFX by David Ahuja. Director of Photography: Adrian Selkowitz. Designed as a way for artists to give back to the performing arts through the development of a new play in a mixed medium, Virtue and Broadway on Demand are partnering with a number of nonprofit theaters to dedicate a portion of ticket revenue to them. Each nonprofit will be given a unique code for their subscribers to enter upon purchasing a live stream or rental of Virtue. These theaters include: Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, Pan Asian Repertory Theatre, Miranda Theatre Company, Cherry Lane Theatre, and AMiOs Theater Company. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Donizetti's Maria Stuarda Starring Elza van den Heever, Joyce DiDonato, Matthew Polenzani, Joshua Hopkins, and Matthew Rose, conducted by Maurizio Benini. From January 19, 2013. click here

8:00 PM

Whangārei Fringe: #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character called txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

STICKS & STONES - The online concert premiere of the new musical Sticks & Stones will feature a star-studded cast including Audra McDonald, Javier Muñoz and George Salazar when it premieres Friday, October 16, 2020, as part of National Bullying Prevention Month. The stream benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Born This Way Foundation. Sticks & Stones adapts the Biblical story of David and his triumph over Goliath to address the issue of teen bullying. Joshua Colley (Les Misérables, Newsies) will star as David. Javier Muñoz (Hamilton, In the Heights) will portray David's father, Jesse. George Salazar (Be More Chill, Godspell) will appear as King Saul, Mykal Kilgore (Motown The Musical, Hair, NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live) will make a cameo performance as The Prophet Samuel, and six-time Tony Award-winning and Grammy and Emmy Award-winning Broadway legend Audra McDonald will appear as David's mother. click here

Stars in the House - Celebrating the 2020 Tony Awards with special guest nominees - Part 1 click here

Give Me Your Hand - In this special engagement, two of Ireland's finest actors, Dearbhla Molloy and Dermot Crowley, take audiences on a virtual stroll through London's National Gallery, discovering afresh the Museum's masterpieces from Van Gogh and Van Eyck, to Rubens and Gainsborough. With humor and grace, Crowley and Molloy breathe fresh life into each painting's subjects with poetic stories from renowned Irish poet Paul Durcan. Irish Repertory Theatre is proud to present a virtual reimagining of this beloved production. Give Me Your Hand premiered in London in 2010 and received its American Premiere in 2012 in Irish Rep's W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre. Reservations are free but required to access this digital event. A donation of $25 per viewer is suggested for those who can afford to give. click here

Zoo Motel - Visionary director, designer and performer Thaddeus Phillips invites you into the mysterious & playful ZOO MOTEL, an interactive and immersive theatrical event created for the here & now. Phillips brings his signature dazzling stagecraft direct into your home in collaboration with the mind blowing designer and artist, Steven Dufala (Designer of Geoff Sobelle´s Home and The Object Lesson). ​ Limited to only 21 audience participants nightly, who check into virtual "rooms", this wildly inventive exploration of the possibilities of live theater and the magic of cinema explores what connects us and is broadcast live and online from a small room in a village in South America. click here

9:00 PM

The Space: Ali Spagnola's Live Stream Power Hour - Looking for a fun way to kick off the weekend from the comfort of your home? Join multi-talented digital star, Ali Spagnola, for a live concert and interactive drinking game known as a "Power Hour." Yes, A LIVE POWER HOUR! Come watch Ali as she performs 60 catchy, one-minute songs and every time she changes the music you, THE AUDIENCE, cheers and drinks together virtually. These 60 tracks, "The Power Hour Album", are the perfect accompaniment to your Friday evening. It's a concert... It's a drinking game... It's an interactive party... It's awesome! click here

#BLUELIGHTSERIES FALL 2020 - New comedic plays by Caribbean American Writers - Conch Shell Productions, in co-production with HB Studio, will present #BlueLightSeries featuring live streamed performances of four new comedies. This week on Friday Oct 16th at 9pm, the series will feature the debut of "The Arithmetic of Memory," a tragicomedy written by Puerto Rican playwright Gretchen Suarez-Pena, directed by Teisha Duncan, starring Aixa Kendrick and Tyler Cruz; followed by "I Saw Jesus in Toa Baja," a fable-tragicomedy written by Puerto Rican writer Nelson Diaz-Marcano, directed by Kat Yen, starring Rad Pereira and Brandon Gregory. Next week, we will present the second and final performances of two off-beat comedies that take a look at party loyalty and voting in America - "I Married a Black Republican" written by Haitian American writer Magaly Colimon-Christopher, directed by Tanya Taylor, and performed by Tristan Cunningham, Guyviaud Joseph, and Sarah Marable; and "The Customer Voting Service" written by Borinquen-Chapin-Bronx playwright Juan Ramirez, Jr., directed by Susan Tenney, and performed by Tanya Perez and Jarvis Tomdio. For more information: www.conchshellproductions.com (Tickets: $10 general admission; $5 senior/students) click here

