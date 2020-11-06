Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, November 6- with Laura Osnes, Next On Stage and More!

What's streaming today? We've got the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, November 6, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Laura Osnes. click here

SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR - Bernard Slade's wickedly funny comedy explores a love affair between two seemingly ordinary people who meet once a year. SAME TIME NEXT YEAR deftly examines the monumental political, social, and personal changes that impact their lives over the course of 25 years. Full of clever dialogue, comical visuals, and unexpected admissions, this play will have you laughing one moment and wiping away tears the next. click here

1:00 PM

New Faces Sing Broadway 1987 - Filmed on-site at Chicago's historic Studebaker Theatre, Porchlight Music Theatre's popular New Faces Sing Broadway cabaret series returns, virtually, this fall with host Larry Adams and a lineup of up-and-coming performers from Chicago's music theatre scene. New Faces Sing Broadway 1987 is an entire Broadway season in 90 minutes and includes hit songs from Les Miserables, Into the Woods, Me and My Girl and other musicals from the 1987 Broadway season. New Faces Sing Broadway 1987 is directed by Christopher Pazdernik with music direction and accompaniment by David Fiorello. The production is hosted by Larry Adams and features performances by Anna Marie Abbate, Isabella Andrews, Ciera Dawn, Taylor DiTola, Tim Foszcz, Cameron Goode, Garrett Griffin, Parker Guidry, Devon Hayakawa and Kelan M. Smith. The production team is rounded out with Alex Rhyan (director of production), CastleLight Productions (video, editing and audio services) and Michael Weber (artistic director.) click here

2:00 PM

From Here to Eternity - Pearl Harbor, 1941, where the girls sing "don'cha like Hawaii", the men of G Company sing the blues, and where even on an army base, love and desire are never very far away. Sir Tim Rice's epic new musical is adapted from one of the greatest novels of the twentieth century; a gripping tale of illicit love and army life which translates into a breath-taking, romantic and excitingly original show. click here

5:00 PM

Virtual Halston - VIRTUAL HALSTON was created to provide much-needed laughter in a dark, uncertain time, has indeed, provided respite to thousands of viewers each week. Special guest TBA click here

7:00 PM

Radio Free Birdland- Laura Osnes: The Paths Not Taken - Laura Osnes is thrilled to revisit "The Paths Not Taken" and find the silver lining amidst her career opportunities that almost were or might have been. Since making her Broadway debut in 2007, Laura has played a plethora of wonderful roles -however, several other opportunities along the way, for one reason or another (including a global pandemic!), didn't happen. In this cabaret performance, you'll get a revealing glimpse into the delightful decisions and doleful disappointments that come with the territory of being in showbiz, as Laura gets a second chance to sing all the roles she "almost" played! It's her personal choose-your-own-adventure, down the "Paths Not Taken." Reuniting with her friend and music director, Fred Lassen, Osnes excitedly returns to the stage at Birdland. Laura Osnes is a two-time Tony Award nominee for her memorable performances in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella (Drama Desk Award) and Bonnie & Clyde. Other Broadway: Bandstand, Anything Goes, South Pacific, Grease. She has starred in three Hallmark original movies, In The Key Of Love, A Homecoming For The Holidays, and A Royal Holiday (Christmas 2020), and guest-starred in Fosse/Verdon (F/X), Dynasty (CW), and Elementary (CBS). Other NY/regional: The Scarlet Pimpernel and Crazy For You (Manhattan Concert Productions), The Threepenny Opera (Atlantic Theater); The Band Wagon, Pipe Dream (City Center Encores!); The Sound of Music (Carnegie Hall), Carousel (Lyric Opera of Chicago), On The Town (Boston Pops). In addition to touring with the Broadway Princess Party concert series she co-created, her extensive cabaret and symphony concert career has included broadcast performances with the The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Live From Lincoln Center (PBS), The Kennedy Center Honors (CBS), A Capitol Fourth (PBS), American Songbook (PBS), Six By Sondheim (HBO), and more. She can be heard on her two solo albums and several original cast recordings. click here

Working - In a special arrangement with L.A. Theatre Works, Porchlight Music Theatre will host the first revised and updated version of this 1970s cult classic, based on the legendary book by Studs Terkel. With a cast of twenty, "Working" is a rousing musical for anyone who has ever punched a clock, a cow or a supervisor-or wanted to. "Working" debuts Friday, Oct. 16 at 12 p.m. Central and available for viewing on Vimeo for FREE through Sunday, Nov. 8. click here

Atlantic Theater Fall Reunion Reading Series: Guards at the Taj - In Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph's bold and arresting play, it is 1648 in India. Two Imperial Guards watch from their post as the sun rises for the first time on the newly-completed Taj Mahal - an event that shakes their worlds. When they are ordered to perform an unthinkable task, the aftermath forces them to question the concept of friendship, beauty and duty, and changes them. Guards at the Taj had its world premiere during our 2014|2015 season. It won 3 Obie Awards and 4 Lortel Awards, including "Best New American Play" and "Outstanding Play!" click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Gounod's Roméo et Juliette Starring Anna Netrebko, Roberto Alagna, Nathan Gunn, and Robert Lloyd, conducted by Plácido Domingo. From December 15, 2007. click here

8:00 PM

Next On Stage - BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE is back for Season 2! We're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities! Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition. This week, find out which college students made the cut for the Top 3! click here

Interrobang's Watch-Along: THE SPIN by Spenser Davis - At a time when live theatre is at a standstill, join members of Interrobang Theatre Project and the creative team behind THE SPIN for a watch-along experience. THE SPIN is a brand-new dark comedy written and produced entirely for the virtual medium. September 2020. Politics are at a boiling point, COVID is rampant and Zoom calls are still the absolute worst. When the Public Works Director of a major city confesses to a horrible crime, a team of spin doctors are brought in at the last possible second to pull off a tough assignment: prepare the Mayor's top aide for a crucial news interview, distance City Hall from the controversy and point the public's attention elsewhere. And do it all entirely over video-conferencing. click here

Stars in the House - Musical SCANDAL Reunion with Bob Avian, Priscilla Lopez, Trish Ramish and Treat Williams. click here

Krapp, 39 - Starting off the Best of SoHo benefit live-stream series is "KRAPP, 39" a hilarious and heartbreaking window on one man's last moment of youth inspired by Beckett's "Krapp's Last Tape." A benefit stream for the Soho Playhouse. "A beautifully shaped, beautifully revealed work...tremendously poignant"- NYT Critic's Pick click here

8:30 PM

Spring Awakening- presented by Capitol City Theater Company - The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, told by Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater through what Entertainment Weekly called, "the most gorgeous Broadway score this decade," Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable. The landmark musical is an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock and roll that is exhilarating audiences across the nation like no other musical in years. Featuring a pop rock score sung by an amazing cast AMAZING local actors this show is sure not to disappoint! Join Capitol City Theater Company and their group of students on their passage as they navigate teenage self-discovery and coming of age anxiety in a powerful celebration of youth and rebellion in the daring, remarkable Spring Awakening. All LIVE performances take place at the Capitol City Theater Companies Studio Located at 1742 N 48th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska and Streamed Nationwide through a partnership with Music Theater International. click here

9:00 PM

Doris Dear's Gurl Talk - A new weekly lifestyle show ... Cocktails, chat, recipes and more from the Rumpus Room of America's Perfect Housewife. Broadway divas and jazz greats stop by for some fun talk! It's Doris Dear's Gurl Talk! click here

PBS Great Performances- One Man, Two Guvnors - In the play, a musician, Francis Henshall, becomes minder to Roscoe Crabbe... but Roscoe is really Rachel, posing as her own dead brother... who's been killed by her boyfriend Stanley Stubbers. Francis spots the chance of an extra meal ticket and take a job with one Stanley Stubbers. To prevent discovery Francis must keep his two guvnors apart. Simple. click here

The Old Globe: Word Up! - More of a gathering than a show or a class, Word Up! is a digital opportunity for community members to connect with each other and participate in a new performing-art medium each week through a live-streamed collaboration. Every Friday night, Arts Engagement Programs Manager and host Laura Zablit will be joined by some of San Diego's incredible performing artists. Together they will create opportunities for viewers to learn from and participate in their art form, creating accessible art in real time. Performing art forms will include spoken word, rap, puppetry, singing, and more, often with bilingual and multicultural elements. click here

