Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, May 8- Jason Danieley, Ashley Park and More!

Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, May 8, 2020.

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - 11:00am EST Ballet for Life Lecture with Finis Jhung click here

3D+U's Fantastical Fridays - FANTASTICAL FRIDAYS, hosted by T.J. Dawson and Julian Roca, with Kalen Allen ("The Ellen DeGeneres Show"). Meeting ID: 993-6507-5302 click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in as he chats with the stars of Jersey Boys! click here

1:00 PM

Tiler Peck's Ballet Class - The New York City Ballet dancer will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

1:30 PM

Leave A Light On: Alistair Brammer Live - Wicked star Alistair Brammer will perform an exclusive live-streamed concert click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - Melissa Errico. Also, Feel Good Friday. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Professional actor, playwright, and Lincoln Center Teaching Artist Myxolydia Tyler takes families with children through a fun, easy-to-follow theater workshop to spark creativity at home. click here

The Shows Must Go On! - By Jeeves features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, and lyrics and book by Alan Ayckbourn. It is based on the series of novels and short stories by P. G. Wodehouse that centre around the character of Bertie Wooster and his loyal valet, Jeeves. click here

Battery Dance TV- Musical Theatre - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Pippin Choreography w/ Billy Tighe - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

3:00 PM

#LAOAtHome - Living Room Recital: Christopher Maltman and pianist Audrey Saint Gil click here

3:30 PM

Marie's Crisis Weekend Warm-Up - Stuck inside and dying for a reason to sing out? Well get your vocal chords stretched and ready, because you're about to belt your way into this weekend! BroadwayWorld is excited to announce that we have teamed up with NYC's greatest Broadway piano bar, Marie's Crisis, to bring you the Weekend Warm-Up- a weekly series that invites you to sing along from the comfort of your couch. click here

4:00 PM

Curtain Up! - Special Kids Performances with James Monroe Iglehart and co-host Harrison Chad click here

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Wicked Choreography w/ Charlie Sutton - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

5:00 PM

NYTW: Singing for Our Lives - Theatermaker/Community Minister Orion S. Johnstone (composer for Light Shining in Buckinghamshire, co-director of {my lingerie play} the Concert and Call to Arms!!!!!!!!!) will facilitate a community song circle of repetitive, easy-to-learn songs dedicated to our collective healing and liberation. All voices are welcome. *the title of this gathering is inspired by the song by Holly Near click here

6:00 PM

Broadway Jackbox - Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello's series returns with special guests! click here

Battery Dance TV- Rumba - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Battery Dance TV- Swing - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

#54BelowAtHome - Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with Luba Mason! click here

7:00 PM

Primary Stages: DETENTION #50 - Detention is an evening of new and original theater pieces written, directed, and performed exclusively by ESPA artists. For each Detention, our playwrights have two weeks to create new, short plays based on a challenging writing assignment. A handful of these plays are selected, staffed with an ESPA director, and cast ESPA actors for a one-night-only, down and dirty production. Detention plays have gone on to both publication and full production. This program continually brings the ESPA community of artists together in a raw, collaborative challenge with public exposure. click here

The Shape of Things - A reading starring Tony Award Winner LENA HALL ("Hedwig and the Angry Inch") as Evelyn, TIM REALBUTO ("Yes") as Adam, KATIE ROSE CLARKE ("Allegiance") as Jenny, JONAH PLATT ("Wicked") as Phillip click here

7:30 PM

The Met: Nightly Opera Streams - Viewers' Choice: Puccini's La Bohème Starring Renata Scotto and Luciano Pavarotti, conducted by James Levine. From March 15, 1977. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Jason Danieley, World Ovarian Cancer Day click here

The Producer's Perspective - Broadway Producer Ken Davenport chats with Ashley Park! click here

NYC Ballet Digital Season - Alexei Ratmansky's Concerto DSCH, filmed on October 5, 2018. Featuring Sara Mearns, Tyler Angle, Ashley Bouder, Gonzalo Garcia, Joaquin De Luz. Introduced by Choreographer Alexei Ratmansky. click here

The Tank: Rule of 7x7 - Rule of 7x7 has been an ongoing series at The Tank that premieres 7 brand-new 10 minute plays by 7 different writers. For each show, every playwright comes up with one rule, then the 7 playwrights create new plays using all 7 rules. Now they're taking it online through Zoom, every other week during quarantine. Playwrights and audience members can email RuleOfShow@gmail.com to sign up and receive the zoom link. click here

Joe's Pub Live - Martha Redbone click here

8:30 PM

GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES - FEATURING Rose Byrne, Ewen Leslie and music by John Butler. A one-off, worldwide livestream on Friday 8th May 2020 at 8:30pm (New York EDT) / Saturday 9th May 2020 at 10:30am (Sydney AEST). Adjust these times for your timezone. Produced by Red Line Productions. Exclusively streamed by Canvas Collective click here





